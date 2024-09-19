Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Top 10 Trends in the Vitamin & Supplement Space

Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of NPI

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we approach the end of 2024, the dietary supplement industry is experiencing rapid evolution, driven by consumer preferences, innovative product categories, and emerging health needs. From sleep-enhancing gummies to unnoticeable supplements embedded in daily routines, the industry is seeing a shift toward convenience and personalization. These trends are reshaping the landscape, and Nutritional Products International (NPI), under the leadership of Founder and CEO Mitch Gould, is the one-stop destination to import, distribute and promote various brands interested in the space.Here are ten major trends transforming the vitamin and supplement industry according to Exploding Topics Emerging Supplement Categories – Products like sleep gummies and Himalayan shilajit resin are experiencing exponential growth as consumers seek innovative solutions for wellness.Unnoticeable Supplements – Supplements that seamlessly integrate into everyday routines, such as turmeric coffee and mushroom coffee, are becoming increasingly popular.Collagen Demand – The global collagen market is growing at a rate of 9.6% annually, driven by its wide-ranging applications for hair, joint, and skin health.Gummies Go Mainstream – Gummies are no longer just for kids. From collagen to shilajit gummies, this convenient form is gaining momentum in almost every supplement category.Pet Supplements Rise – With more consumers treating their pets like family, demand for pet supplements, especially for joint health, is expected to soar.Vegan Supplements – As more people embrace plant-based diets, vegan-friendly supplements, including vegan collagen and Omega-3, are experiencing significant growth.DTC Brands Go Physical – Direct-to-consumer (DTC) supplement brands, like Truvani, are making the jump into brick-and-mortar retail, ensuring a broader reach.Natural Workout Supplements – Transparent Labs and other brands are tapping into the growing demand for natural workout supplements, free of artificial sweeteners and additives.Supplements for Kids – As health-conscious parents look for the best for their children, kid-focused supplements, including probiotics and height growth gummies, are booming.Diet-Specific Supplements – Specialized diets like the low-FODMAP and carnivore diets are being supported by new supplements designed to meet niche nutritional needs.Mitch Gould, a veteran in the retail and distribution industry, has been instrumental in shaping the health and wellness category on a global scale. “I am proud to say we were part of Amazon’s history,” said Gould. “When Amazon created its health and wellness category, I helped develop it by signing up major brands to place their products onto the new virtual shelves.”Under Gould's leadership, NPI continues to play a pivotal role in introducing international and domestic health and wellness brands to the lucrative U.S. market. Gould’s expertise, combined with NPI’s unique “Evolution of Distribution” system, offers a streamlined path for brands seeking to launch or expand their presence in the U.S.Gould added, “The supplement industry is growing, and we’re seeing more personalized and convenient products hit the market. NPI has a proven track record of helping companies navigate these trends and get their products into the hands of U.S. consumers.”For more information, please visit www.nutricompany.com MORE ON NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL AND ITS FOUNDERNPI is a privately held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.