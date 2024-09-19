New Yorkers Unite for 2nd Annual Great Broadway Sweep During Climate Week NYC

Sanitation Foundation

Joined by TV’s Andy Cohen, Grammy Award-Winner Coco Jones, and More, the Sanitation Foundation Expands Cleanups to Broadways in All Five Boroughs

Last year's Great Broadway Sweep was a huge success for Manhattan, but we can't stop there - there's a Broadway in every borough, and they all deserve to sparkle.” — Jessica Tisch, Commissioner, NYC Department of Sanitation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of last year's inaugural Great Broadway Sweep, which saw over 500 volunteers collect more than 2,500 pounds of litter across nine locations, the Sanitation Foundation, the official nonprofit of the NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY), is excited to announce the expansion of the initiative beyond Manhattan. This year, the Sanitation Foundation and volunteers will target Broadway thoroughfares in each of the five boroughs, building a citywide effort to promote cleanliness, environmental responsibility, and waste reduction.

Along each cleanup route, the Sanitation Foundation and their volunteers will be joined by local community groups, elected officials, and corporate partners. The program launches in Brooklyn on Saturday, September 21, led by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter and actress Coco Jones. On Tuesday, September 24 in Union Square, TV producer and personality Andy Cohen will join the effort (he also helped host the program last year from Times Square).

With DSNY’s curbside composting program expanding citywide on October 6th, the Union Square event on Tuesday, September 24 will have a food waste theme, featuring experts, tabling, demos and giveaways.



"The Sanitation Foundation proudly supports both the NYC Department of Sanitation and our dedicated community volunteers in their mission to keep our city clean," said Sanitation Foundation Board Chair Caryl Englander. "However, this vital work could be significantly easier if all property owners fulfilled their legal obligation to maintain clean sidewalks, including 18 inches from the curb."



“I’m so excited to partner with the Sanitation Foundation for this year’s Great Broadway Sweep,” said Grammy Award-winning performing artist Coco Jones. “If I’m not in LA , I’m in NY; it’s become a second home to me! The organization has done such great work in keeping NYC clean, and I’m thrilled to join the community to help Sweep It Up.”

Several corporate partners, including Colgate-Palmolive, Mill, Naturepedic, New York Life, and Swiss Re, have joined the campaign, hosting cleanups citywide for their employees and community volunteers.

The Great Broadway Sweep schedule of neighborhood cleanups is listed below (subject to change; check website for the latest information):

Sat., Sept. 21 – Williamsburg, Brooklyn | 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Tues., Sept. 24 – Union Square, Manhattan | 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Wed., Sept. 25 – Flatiron, Manhattan | 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Thurs., Sept. 26 – Columbus Circle, Manhattan | 2 p.m.–4 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 – Marble Hill, Bronx | 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5 – Elmhurst, Queens | 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 6 – West Brighton, Staten Island | 10 a.m.–12 p.m.



To join a cleanup along any Broadway route, volunteers can register now at sanitationfoundation.org.

The Great Broadway Sweep is made possible through the continued dedication and support of New York City's communities and local businesses. This year's event will continue to build on the momentum of last year's success, fostering a sense of unity, pride and cleanliness across the city.

About the Sanitation Foundation

The Sanitation Foundation is the official non-profit partner of the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY). We focus on keeping the city clean and reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Through our work, we aim to inspire and enable New Yorkers to take an active role in creating a cleaner and more sustainable city. We build innovative public/private partnerships so that individuals, corporate partners, institutions, and community groups can participate in creating a cleaner and more sustainable NYC.For more information, visit sanitationfoundation.org.

