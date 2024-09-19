BOCA RATON PICKLERS WIN NPL REGULAR SEASON FINALE AND GO INTO LEAGUE’S CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND AS NUMBER 1 SEED

The Boca Raton Picklers clinched the top seed for the National Pickleball League (NPL; nplpickleball.com) Championship Weekend, following a thrilling victory in the regular season finale in Houston this past weekend. NPL’s second-annual Championship Weekend will be held at The Pickle Lodge, a premier facility in West Chester Township, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati. NPL Logo

NEW CANAAN, CONN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boca Raton Picklers clinched the top seed for the National Pickleball League (NPL; nplpickleball.com) Championship Weekend, following a thrilling victory in the regular season finale in Houston this past weekend.

Following the Pickler’s victory, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer called to congratulate the team and express his pride in their accomplishment. Singer has been an ardent supporter of the team since its inception and plans to acknowledge the team in the new future with a key to the city as first professional sports franchise championship in Boca Raton.

"We are proud of how our team continued to grow throughout the season peaking in Houston to win our 2nd weekend of the season and surpass a tough Houston Hammers team to secure the regular season NPL Championship,” said Pickler’s Co-Owner Carl Foster. “Kudos to our General Manager and team captain, Mircea Morariu, for leading a great group of players on and off the court.”

“The togetherness and team chemistry were evident this season and I'm so proud of how this team fights,” added Picklers Co-Owner Rick Retamar. "It showed in a 16-4 regular season to finish in 1st place out of 12 teams. We know our work is not done as we battled from last place in the 2023 regular season to win a Bronze and finish 3rd. Boca is proud to be the top seed, but the team knows any team can win in the playoffs at this level of Champion Pros."

The NPL’s second-annual Championship Weekend, a landmark event that showcases the growing sport of pickleball and the elite talents of its Champions Pro (age 50+) players, will be held at The Pickle Lodge, a premier facility in West Chester Township, Ohio, just outside Cincinnati from October 17 to 20. The venue features 17 dedicated, individually fenced, indoor courts and previously hosted an NPL regular season tournament in July.

“Congratulations to the Boca Raton Picklers for their regular-season victory and for entering our Championship Weekend as the top seed,” said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer of the National Pickleball League. “We’re excited to return to Cincinnati for this high-stakes tournament and to witness the incredible performances from all 12 teams as they compete for the NPL Championship.”

The 12 NPL teams will compete in Cincinnati, with seeding based on regular-season standings. The top four teams, including the Boca Raton Picklers, Columbus Hotshots (No. 2 seed), Houston Hammers (No. 3 seed), and Denver Iconics (No. 4 seed), will receive first-round byes. The remaining eight teams will begin their tournament play in the first round.

The competition at Championship Weekend will be fierce with a share of the season-long $150,000 prize pool and the coveted NPL Championship Trophy up for grabs. The weekend kicks off Thursday evening with a private player party, followed by Team Battles starting at 7:30 AM local time on Friday. The event will continue through Sunday when the champions are crowned. Fans can attend matches for free throughout the weekend with on-site registration.

Further details, including Championship Weekend bracket information, livestreaming options, and matchups, will be announced shortly.

In 2023, the Indy Drivers claimed the inaugural NPL Championship, defeating regular-season champions Austin Ignite at Chicken N Pickle in Glendale, Arizona.

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League® was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball™ is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley, and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Interested team owners and sponsors of NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at www.nplpickleball.com.

