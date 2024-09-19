Lyzr Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate AI Agent Adoption for Enterprises and SMBs

Lyzr: The simplest agent framework for building AI Agents and LLM applications. Organizational General Intelligence by Lyzr

Lyzr, New York based award-winning enterprise agent framework provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud.

By integrating with Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Gemini large language models, we are enabling our customers to leverage advanced AI capabilities securely and efficiently.” — Siva Surendira, CEO @ Lyzr

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , New York based award-winning enterprise agent framework provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate the adoption of AI agents for enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).This collaboration aims to enhance AI agent deployment by integrating Lyzr's agent framework with Google Cloud’s ecosystem, offering a solution that prioritizes data privacy and compliance.Lyzr's enterprise agent framework is designed to run locally within customers' own cloud virtual private cloud (VPC), ensuring that sensitive data remains secure while enabling organizations to automate workflows across departments, including sales, marketing, HR, and operations."Our partnership with Google Cloud marks an important step in empowering businesses with intelligent automation, all while ensuring data privacy," said Siva Surendira, Founder and CEO of Lyzr. "By integrating with Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Gemini large language models, we are enabling our customers to leverage advanced AI capabilities securely and efficiently."Key Highlights of the Partnership- Integration with Google Cloud Services:Lyzr’s agent framework will seamlessly integrate with Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Gemini large language models, enhancing the capabilities of AI agents within enterprise environments.- Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace:By Q4 2024, Lyzr’s agents and framework will be accessible through the Google Cloud Marketplace, simplifying deployment for customers. This will include Lyzr’s popular pre-built agents such as Jazon, the AI Sales Development Representative (SDR), and Skott, the AI Marketer.- Enhanced Organizational General Intelligence (OGI):Lyzr’s proprietary OGI, now powered by Google BigQuery, will provide a significant improvement in data management and intelligence consolidation. Lyzr’s OGI represents the collective intelligence of all AI agents operating within an organization, whether they are built on Lyzr's framework or other platforms like LangChain or Salesforce's Agentforce. The Lyzr agent mesh acts as a central nervous system, leveraging the memory of all agents to predict outcomes, identify root causes, and recommend strategic actions.About LyzrLyzr provides AI-driven solutions for enterprises, offering autonomous AI agents that automate critical business processes. The company’s multi-agent framework helps organizations scale operations, enhance decision-making, and optimize workflows across various departments. Lyzr is committed to delivering secure and efficient AI solutions to enterprises globally.For more information on deploying Lyzr’s AI agents on Google Cloud or to book a demo , visit Lyzr’s website.

