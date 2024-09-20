Btrust to host a ‘Developer Day’ at the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024

Developer Day

It's an exclusive platform for African developers and subject matter experts to explore the immense potential of Bitcoin technology and its applications.

The Btrust Developer Day will be an integral part and key opening of the annual ABC, proposing activities and opportunities for developers to learn more about Bitcoin open-source development” — Abubakar Nur Khalil

LAGOS, LAGOS, NIGERIA, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Btrust, a non-profit organization focused on decentralizing the development of Bitcoin software, is partnering with the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024 to present the ‘Btrust Developer Day ’.The Btrust Developer Day will take place on December 8, 2024, at the JW Marriott Hotel, Nairobi, Kenya. The event aims to offer an exclusive platform for African developers and subject matter experts to explore the immense potential of Bitcoin technology and its applications. The day-long conference is designed to inspire developers, provide information and access to the latest technical advancements, and highlight the opportunities within the African Bitcoin ecosystem.As the African Bitcoin landscape rapidly evolves, empowering the next generation of developers is critical for driving innovation and shaping the future of Bitcoin on the continent. Building on the success of the 2023 Developer Track, Btrust reaffirms its commitment to promoting Bitcoin-driven innovation through the continued implementation of the Developer Day.Participants will have a unique opportunity to learn from industry leaders, connect with like-minded professionals, and gain practical insights into Bitcoin’s open-source development ecosystem and effectively leveraging Bitcoin technology. The event will feature experienced Bitcoin developers and educators who will share their expertise through a blend of talks, hands-on workshops, showcases, and round-table discussions.Abubakar Nur Khalil, Btrust interim CEO, spoke on the partnership with ABC, “The Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) has been recognized as a premier gathering of top thought-leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, developers, and pioneers in the African Bitcoin industry, creating an ecosystem for all to learn and network.” He also added, “Through ABC, Bitcoiners on the continent meet and collaborate with the broader Bitcoin ecosystem, further sharpening their knowledge and skills, and building solutions that prioritize the local African context”. Abubakar concluded that, “The Btrust Developer Day will be an integral part and key opening of the annual continental conference, proposing activities and opportunities for developers to engage and learn more about Bitcoin open-source development.”The event will create an inclusive forum where African developers and attendees can engage in stimulating conversations centered around Bitcoin, the Lightning Network, and related technologies, share best practices and see the best-in-class projects and tools in the ecosystem for Bitcoin development.Commenting on the partnership with Btrust, Farida Nabourema, Human Rights Activist and Convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, stated, "Btrust consistently demonstrates its dedication to empowering Bitcoin developers across Africa. Initiatives like this provide a platform for African developers to not only showcase their skills globally but also collaborate with industry leaders to build groundbreaking solutions that address critical challenges on the continent through Bitcoin's transformative technology." Farida also praised Btrust for sponsoring the ABC from the maiden edition. She said, “Btrust’s unwavering support and commitment to ABC is unquantifiable, and this support has helped ABC achieve its present feat on the continent.”In addition to the planned activities, there will be a Gala Night to conclude the day. This will serve as a soft opening for the Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024, providing an elegant and informal setting for attendees to network and celebrate the start of the conference.The event is free and open to all. Register here to attend: https://bit.ly/btrust-dev-day . For more information and updates on the Btrust Developer Day, keep an eye on Btrust and ABC’s social media pages.The 2024 Africa Bitcoin Conference is set to hold from December 9 to 11th, 2024 at the JW Marriot Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya. The event is organized by the Africa Bitcoin Community and sponsored by top organizations including Btrust, Stone Ridge Holdings Group, Fedi, Human Rights Foundation, TBD, and others.Registration for the Africa Bitcoin Conference is now open. For more information about the conference, including the agenda and tickets, please visit www.afrobitcoin.org About BtrustBtrust is a non-profit organization dedicated to decentralizing the development of Bitcoin software. It focuses on fostering developer talent and supporting the free and open-source Bitcoin ecosystem by locating, educating, and remunerating Bitcoin open-source engineers from the Global South.Learn more about Btrust.About Africa Bitcoin ConferenceThe Africa Bitcoin Conference (ABC) is the continent's leading event focused on Bitcoin adoption. ABC brings together experts, enthusiasts, and innovators to explore the potential of Bitcoin in driving economic growth and development across Africa. The conference serves as a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration, fostering a vibrant community of blockchain advocates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.