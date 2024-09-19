Wearable Art Startup, All Seeing Studios will be your Next Major Find at Magic NYC 2024

Founder Sara Rubenstein’s Ethereal Designs Merge 1960s Vibes with Modern Sustainability for a Timeless Trend

NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based clothing brand, All Seeing Studios, is thrilled to announce its launch into the wholesale marketplace, innovating the fashion industry with unique, wearable artwork that combines fashion, spirituality and comfort. Each garment is intentionally designed to connect the wearer to the unseen energy and potential that surrounds us each day. Lovingly hand dyed and hand screened with Sara’s original liminal designs, all garments are created using water-based inks, and organic cotton or recycled materials, ensuring uncompromising style and comfort, but keeping with All Seeing Studios’ values of sustainability, craftsmanship, and ethical production, reinforcing the brand's dedication to assuring a positive impact on our planet.All Seeing Studios was ﬁrst launched in 2021 on the Northeast Arts & Crafts Fair circuit. Consumers were immediately drawn to Sara’s sense of spiritual design and wonder and soon a loyal following was born. In May 2024, Sara opened her ﬁrst retail location in the resort town of Ocean Beach, Fire Island, NY to immediate success. Now All Seeing Studios will bring their designs to a larger audience at MAGIC NYC 2024, offering the line to like-minded retailers across the country. On exhibit will be a selection of hand screened and hand dyed sweatshirts, tee shirts, hats, shorts and vintage denim -- all featuring Sara’s unique designs. In addition, they will offer a made-to-order option, allowing a retailer to customize the designs for their speciﬁc geographic location.“I have always been a spiritual person with an unexplained connection to the other side. I have channeled these beliefs into my artwork, creating themes surrounding energy, healing and most importantly: magic. I am inspired by the unseen energy and potential that surrounds us every moment of the day” says Sara Rubenstein, artist and founder of All Seeing Studios. “My art focuses on that which is liminal, each piece lovingly created to bring the wearer to a state of openness and ﬂow”.All Seeing Studios will be showcasing their unique brand of apparel at MAGIC NYC 2024 – Jacob Javits Center, September 22 – 24, 2024.About Sara Rubenstein: Sara has been an artist her entire life, following her dream of becoming a fashion designer. Graduating from high school at the age of 16, she set off for NYC to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. There she developed her talent and creativity, but also became aware of the damage to the environment caused by the fashion industry.Sara decided to break the cycle by creating a line of high quality, fashion forward, wearable artwork that is 100% eco-friendly and represents her spiritual connections to the unseen energies that surround us.About ALL SEEING STUDIOS: All Seeing Studios is a New York based fashion brand that combines spirituality with high-quality, eco-friendly design. It is a collection of wearable art committed to sustainable materials and ethical production methods.For more information:Instagram : @allseeingstudios

