YAAZ OPENS ITS FIRST SHOWROOM IN ROMANIA

YAAZ CHOOSES MAIAMA AS A PARTNER FOR ITS SHOWROOM

ROMANIA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YAAZ, the Turkish brand which has managed to interpret the outdoor lifestyle also in indoor living experiences, arrives in Romania to inaugurate its first showroom in Mamaia. With this new opening, the brand affirms its expansion plan in strategic markets, which to date has opened the showrooms of Adana in Turkey, of Cyprus and of Riyad in Saudi Arabia, as well as making its debut in the US market through participation in the last edition of BDNY.

To enter the East European market, YAAZ has chosen Mamaia, which with its vivacious and refined restaurants, elegant hotels and boutiques, its long Black Sea coastline and beaches, attract both local and international public seeking high-standing experiences. Completing the appeal of the area, there is the nearby city of Constanta, whose artifacts of Roman era, the charming Byzantine buildings and the captivating edifices in Art Nouveau style narrate the history of this place which has always been considered as the pearl of the Black Sea.

Located in Brizei Street, YAAZ showroom displays the lifestyle of the brand within a space of 200 square meters, showcasing iconic collections such as the UZ seating family, defined by its cylinder structure in Teak and generous proportions; the OVA proposals which blend comfort and design to offer various configurations for both indoor and outdoor living; the armchairs and sofas of the BARLA line, the different versions of the TURTLE collection and the ANKA family.

In addition, the showroom features some of the brand`s latest innovations such as HAYAL swings and DENK, DEDİM and SAYE seating families. The collection also includes HISS coffee tables which have an aluminum base and a round top with a slightly textured surface made of colored porcelain mosaic. HISS and many of these products and collections are designed by the Italian Studio AngelettiRuzza, which also leads the brand`s creative direction.

The new showroom complements and sustains the brand`s experience with a personalized consulting service to provide its clients with custom-made solutions.

