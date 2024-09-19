Submit Release
The Budget for 2025 in five minutes

SWEDEN, September 19 - Security has become the great issue of freedom of our time. Organised crime is a serious threat to an open democratic society, the individual’s rights and freedoms, and the underpinnings of our state governed by law. Serious organised crime continues to claim lives, and has now spread from the major cities to smaller towns and from adults to children. Preventive measures are critical to giving every child an honest chance and to detecting risk signals at an early stage.

