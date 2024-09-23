Zylpha Launch Team Online Bundling: Elevating Collaboration, Security, and Remote Work for All

Zylpha, the leading provider of document bundling software for the legal sector, is excited to announce the launch of its new annual subscription plan, Team.

SOUTHAMPTON, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Engineered to elevate collaboration and bolster security within organisations, Team empowers teams to work together seamlessly, no matter their physical location. Whether in the same office, spread across multiple sites, or working from home, Team stands out as the ultimate online bundling solution for organisations that demand a robust and secure platform to handle extensive and intricate document bundles.Equipped with a comprehensive suite of tools for effortless document assembly, Team allows users to contribute, create, edit, and manage bundles efficiently from anywhere, without sacrificing speed or security.Moreover, Team features advanced administrative controls that enable organisations to manage user access and permissions effectively. This ensures that sensitive information is accessible only to those who need it, safeguarding confidentiality and ensuring compliance across all projects.Zylpha is setting a new standard for secure and collaborative document management with Team online bundling.Key Features and Benefits of the Team Bundling Plan • Collaborative Workspace:Designed for collaboration, the Team plan allows multiple users to work simultaneously on creating and editing bundles.• Create Groups:Allocate bundles to specific groups so only relevant team members can view and edit them, ensuring focused collaboration.• Privacy:All bundles are private by default unless shared, ensuring that sensitive information remains protected.• Remote Access:With its cloud-based technology, users can create, edit, and manage bundles from any location, making it perfect for remote work environments.• Capacity for Complexity:Team supports the creation of large and complex bundles, equipping users with all the necessary tools and resources to manage intricate projects effectively.• Generous Bundle Capacity:Users on a Team plan can create up to 100 bundles, providing ample capacity for organisations that handle numerous bundles simultaneously.• High Capacity for Large Projects:Team can accommodate the most complex case files, supporting document bundles of up to 10,000 pages and 1GB in size.• Generous File Size Limit:Users can upload individual files up to 100MB, ensuring that large documents are included without any hassle.• Integrated OCR Technology:When you use Zylpha Bundling OCR is included as standard and the Team plan is no exception, converting uploaded files into searchable and editable text, thereby improving accessibility and efficiency.• Effortless Redaction:Easily redact sensitive information from documents, ensuring compliance and confidentiality throughout the bundling process.• PDF Editing Suite:A comprehensive suite of PDF editing tools allows for seamless modifications within the bundle, eliminating the need for additional software.• Compatibility with Multiple File Types:Users can upload and work with various file types, ensuring flexibility and further simplifying the bundling process.• iManage & Leap Connectors:Zylpha Bundling includes both iManage and Leap connectors, popular platforms in the legal industry, streamlining access to documents.• Annual Subscription:The Team plan is available as an annual subscription, providing users with uninterrupted access to Zylpha Bundling Online throughout the year.“We’re proud to introduce the Team plan, a comprehensive solution that addresses the needs of collaborative teamwork, transforming how legal professionals handle complex documentation. Team is more than just an online bundling subscription plan; it enhances the efficiency of the document management process, empowering teams to work securely and effectively, regardless of location.”Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha Ltd.Upgrade TodayExisting customers can easily upgrade to the Team plan within their online accounts. New customers can purchase Team by contacting Zylpha directly.For more information on the Team plan or to explore how Zylpha can enhance your document management processes, visit www.zylpha.com or contact hello@zylpha.com

