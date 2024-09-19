Central Asian Innovation Hubs: New Prospects of promoting regional capability

CEO of IT Park - Farkhod Ibragimov and Magzhan Madiev, CEO of Astana Hub Central Asian Innovative Hubs IT Park Uzbekistan and Astana Hub signing MOU

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Park Uzbekistan and Astana Hub, the leading technology parks in Central Asia, have joined forces to advance the regional startup ecosystem and enhance the innovative potential of the region on the global stage under a unified brand, Central Asian Innovation Hubs.During ICT WEEK UZBEKISTAN 2024, Farhkod Ibragimov, CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan, and Magzhan Madiyev, CEO of Astana Hub, signed a memorandum of cooperation.The primary objective of this partnership is to establish a cohesive regional identity, exchange expertise in the development of startup ecosystems and venture funds, and implement a series of joint initiatives to promote promising projects from Central Asia on international platforms.By the end of this year, the technology parks from both countries will represent the unified brand at several major international events, including InMerge (Baku), TechCrunch (San Francisco), and WebSummit (Lisbon). At InMerge, 4 regional startups will be showcased to international investors and funds, while TechCrunch will feature 20 startups, and WebSummit will present 16.Furthermore, the partnership aims to ensure the participation of regional startup projects in Hero Training Program (Draper University), Stanford HealthTech Accelerator, and Alchemist Accelerator.This collaboration will provide a significant boost and a new direction for the development of startup ecosystems in both countries and the region as a whole, enhancing Central Asia's investment attractiveness. The establishment of Central Asian Innovation Hubs will increase the global visibility of regional startups and create new opportunities for founders to present their innovations to industry leaders on the world stage.

