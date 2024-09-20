Trace Minerals in Feed Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Trace Minerals in Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The trace minerals in feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $526.43 billion in 2023 to $557.08 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early understanding of animal nutrition, traditional livestock farming practices, emergence of feed additives, scientific research on animal health, livestock industry expansion.

The trace minerals in feed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $692.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer awareness and education, global livestock production growth, research and development in animal nutrition, environmental and sustainability concerns, focus on animal health and performance.

Growing demand for animal-based protein is expected to propel the growth of the trace minerals in feed market going forward. Animal-based protein refers to protein derived from animal sources, such as meat, offal, milk, and eggs. The use of trace minerals in animal-based protein is a critical aspect of animal nutrition, aiming to address potential deficiencies and optimize the health and performance of production animals through the strategic inclusion of bioavailable trace mineral sources in their feed.

Key players in the trace minerals in feed market include Cargill Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co. Ltd., Nutreco NV, Alltech Inc., Zinpro Corp., Novus International Inc., Kemin Industries Inc., Lallemand Inc., Virbac SA, QualiTech Inc., Dr. Paul Lohmann Gmbh & Co. KGAA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Orffa International Holding BV, Direct Line Insurance Group PLC, Veterinary Professional Services Ltd., Chemlock Nutrition Corporation.

Major companies operating in the trace minerals in feed market are developing innovative and practical guide to address various challenges in the food and beverages industry. The guide emphasizes the importance of customizing trace mineral guidelines based on specific production goals and challenges.

1) By Type: ZInc., Copper, Cobalt, Manganese, Iron, Chromium, Other Types

2) By Chelate Type: Amino Acids, Proteinates, Polysaccharides, Other Chelate Types

3) By Livestock: Poultry, Ruminant, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Livestock

4) By Form: Dry, Liquid

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Trace Minerals in Feed Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the trace minerals in feed market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the trace minerals in feed market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the trace minerals in feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Trace Minerals in Feed Market Definition

Trace minerals in feed refer to nutritional components that are provided in trace amounts to production and companion animal diets. It is used to give animals the nutrients they need for metabolic tasks like growth and development, immunity, and reproduction.

