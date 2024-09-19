Submit Release
Arrest Made in Northwest Sexual Abuse Offenses

 

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in two sexual abuse offenses in Northwest, DC.

On Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the suspect engaged in unwanted sexual contact with two victims in the 1800 and 2300 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspect fled the scene after committing the offenses.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, as a result of the detectives’ investigation 25-year-old Tyzhea Warren of Hyattsville, MD, was arrested and charged with two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 24143959

Arrest Made in Northwest Sexual Abuse Offenses

