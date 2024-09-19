Submit Release
Ropp Road, in Berkeley County, to be Closed on Thursday, September 19, 2024

Ropp Road, County Route 8/1, in Berkeley County, will be closed near the intersection with Nipetown Road, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, September 19, 2024, to allow for hazardous tree removal. Traffic on Nipetown Road will be under the direction of flaggers and should expect delays. Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Exact schedule is weather dependent.​​

