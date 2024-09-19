Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,174 in the last 365 days.

County Route 5/3, (Jimtown Road), Randolph County, will have road closures beginning Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Page Content

There will be road closures beginning at the intersection of County Route 53 (Coalton-Pumpkintown Road), and County Route 5/3, (Jimtown Road), Randolph County, ending at milepost 2.36 on County Route 151 (Buckhannon Pike); from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024, through 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2024, for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternate routes. Due to the unpredictability of the current weather forecast, this work could be prolonged.​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

County Route 5/3, (Jimtown Road), Randolph County, will have road closures beginning Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more