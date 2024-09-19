County Route 5/3, (Jimtown Road), Randolph County, will have road closures beginning Wednesday, September 18, 2024
There will be road closures beginning at the intersection of County Route 53 (Coalton-Pumpkintown Road), and County Route 5/3, (Jimtown Road), Randolph County, ending at milepost 2.36 on County Route 151 (Buckhannon Pike); from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2024, through 6:30 p.m., Thursday, September 19, 2024, for paving. Special accommodation for emergency vehicles, school buses and United States Postal Services only; all other motorists are to expect delays or seek alternate routes. Due to the unpredictability of the current weather forecast, this work could be prolonged.
