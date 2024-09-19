double jump.tokyo Launches "SG Verse" L2 Blockchain with AltLayer for SEGA’s IP, "Sangokushi Taisen" Backed, Web3 Game

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tokyo, September 19, 2024 – double jump.tokyo, Inc. ("double jump.tokyo") is excited to announce the development of "SG Verse," a gaming-focused Verse Layer (L2 blockchain) built on the Oasys platform in collaboration with AltLayer. SG Verse will support double jump.tokyo's new blockchain game, licensed from SEGA and featuring artwork from the popular Sangokushi Taisen series, an arcade strategy-based card game set in the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history.Building the "SG Verse"double jump.tokyo has developed the Oasys L2 blockchain "SG Verse" using AltLayer's technology. This blockchain will power our upcoming game, KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-, which features SEGA’s Sangokushi Taisen IP. By leveraging a custom chain, we can implement game-specific enhancements like rapid transaction processing, providing a smoother and more immersive gaming experience.Issuing the ecosystem token "SG Coin"We will introduce the ecosystem token "SG Coin (SGC)" for both "SG Verse" and our upcoming game. "SG Coin" will be used for in-game purchases and will also be applicable for future game content and features.Revamped Game Title to “KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-”Under the leadership of Yasuhiro Nishiyama, the creator of the original Sangokushi Taisen series at SEGA and now the CEO of Sugorocks, who joined the project in the summer of 2024, we are revitalizing this game to enhance its core elements and deliver a compelling Web3 experience. By integrating cutting-edge blockchain technology, the updated Sangokushi Taisen aims to set a new standard in the industry. As part of this transformation, we are renaming "Battle of Three Kingdoms - Sangokushi Taisen -" to "KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-" to reflect this initiative. We will announce the name change in advance and unveil the new logo and key visuals soon as we gear up to make a global impact in the Web3 gaming arena.AltLayer and doublejump.tokyo initiativesdouble jump.tokyo is the exclusive official partner of AltLayer in Japan, supporting domestic Web3 companies. By utilizing AltLayer's technology, businesses can easily build their own blockchain (Verse) without hassle. double jump.tokyo serves as the point of contact for this technology in Japan.double jump.tokyo successfully raised over 1.5 billion yen in Series D funding from investors such as SBI Investment and the Sony Group. We announced plans to invest in strengthening the development and support of blockchain games and infrastructure in collaboration with major Japanese companies. As a pioneer in blockchain game development since 2018, we are committed to driving mass adoption of Web3 games.For inquiries or interest in blockchain development, please contact double jump.tokyo.info@doublejump.tokyoWhat is “KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-” ?Developed by double jump.tokyo under a licensing agreement with SEGA, this is a fully-fledged blockchain game. It features not only the generals from the arcade version of Sangokushi Taisen but also new generals specially created for this release. The game will offer a strategic auto-battle experience using NFT cards representing recreated generals, and is scheduled for release in winter 2024.＜Game Outline>Game Name: KAI SANGOKUSHI TAISEN -Battle of Three Kingdoms-Genre: Strategic auto-battleDeveloper double jump.tokyoPlatform PC, Android, iOSLanguages Japanese, English launch firstDistribution Date: Scheduled for 2024Website: https://lp.battle-of-three-kingdoms.games/ X: https://twitter.com/b3k_games About AltLayerFounded in 2021, AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol which accelerates the launch of rollups with optimistic and ZK rollup stacks. Its flagship product ‘restaked rollups’ has been an industry disruptor, unlocking the true value of rollups with enhanced security, decentralization, fast finality, and interoperability.AltLayer’s restaked rollups consist of three vertically-integrated ‘Actively Validated Services’ (AVS) titled MACH, VITAL, and SQUAD. These products leverage the permissionless nature of rollup stacks, and the principle of restaking, which allows networks to borrow economic security from Ethereum.Built atop its protocol is a multi-chain, multi-VM compatible Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) launcher, a hassle-free platform allowing developers and beginners to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes! The total value locked for rollups is beyond 11 Billion USD https://stats.altlayer.io/ Together, these products form the bedrock of a modular blockchain ecosystem - home to hundreds of thousands of rollups that can accelerate scaling for any Web3 application. Industries spanning the NFT sector, Web3 gaming, DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, and others leverage these rollups to scale their applications.X: https://twitter.com/alt_layer Website: https://altlayer.io/ About double jump.tokyoFounded in 2018, double jump.tokyo Inc. is a leading Japanese startup specializing in web3 gaming and developer tools. Known for successful blockchain games like "My Crypto Heroes" and "Brave Frontier Heroes," the company partners with large enterprises to integrate blockchain technologies into their games and business strategies. Backed by major investors, including Sony, SBI, COM2US, and WEMADE, double jump.tokyo collaborates with industry giants such as Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, and LINE. The company's goal is to facilitate the mainstream adoption of NFTs and blockchain technologies across the global gaming and entertainment industries.

