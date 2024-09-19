PHILIPPINES, September 19 - Press Release

September 18, 2024 Tolentino: PH can expand maritime fleet, increase its presence in West Philippine Sea by leasing ships from other countries Citing the urgency of expanding the country's maritime fleet to increase its presence in the West Philippine Sea, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has proposed to the government to consider acquiring additional vessels by leasing ships from other countries. Speaking at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday, Tolentino said: "Given that the Philippines is a developing nation, it would be more beneficial to acquire ships leased from foreign countries and companies," which he pointed out, would be the faster and less costly option. He noted that this option is already being practiced by superpowers like France and the United Kingdom. He added that it is standard practice for commercial airlines to acquire leased aircraft, instead of buying them. "The ordering and building of a ship can take at least five years, but leased vessels can be readily acquired and deployed for the use of our personnel," he pointed out, while noting that the newly passed government procurement law allows such an arrangement. He also noted that there are global companies that are into the business of leasing modern vessels, including those that can serve as maritime patrols, frigates, and medical ships. Tolentino, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones, brought up the idea in light of the recent withdrawal of the BRP Teresa Magbanua from Escoda Shoal, which is being swarmed by Chinese vessels. The senator expressed full support for the decision, but also asked the government to consider sending a new ship to maintain the country's presence in the area. "I mentioned last Sunday that it was appropriate to repair the ship. Our crew is dehydrated, and we have run out of supplies and food. It's crucial to replenish these resources, but we should have a replacement ready. We must monitor the situation closely; we can't just announce it," he added. Tolentino: PH, kayang paramihin ang maritime fleet, palakasin ang presensya sa West Philippine Sea, sa pamamagitan ng pag-upa ng mga sasakyang pandagat Kayang paramihin ng Pilipinas ang maritime fleet nito at palakasin ang presensya sa West Philippine Sea (WPS), kung ikokonsidera nito ang pag-upa sa mga sasakyang pandagat, sa halip na bumili ng mga ito. "Bilang developing nation, mas makabubuti para sa atin na umupa ng mga sasakyang pandagat mula sa ibang bansa at mga kumpanyang nasa ganitong larangan," ayon kay Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, sabay sabing mas magiging mabilis at mura ang naturang opsyon para sa bansa. Hindi na bago ang naturang konsepto, ayon kay Tolentino, dahil kahit umano ang mga superpower gaya ng France at United Kingdom ay umuupa ng mga barko para sa kanilang naval fleet. Normal din umano ito sa mga commercial airline, na kumuha ng leased aircraft imbis na bumili ng mga bagong eroplano. "Bukod sa mas mahal, maaaring umabot hanggang limang taon ang proseso ng pag-order at pagpapagawa ng bagong barko. Samantala, ang leased vessels ay di hamak na makukuha nang mabilis, at maipapagamit kaagad sa ating mga tropa," paliwanag ng senador. Aniya, maraming global companies ang nasa negosyo ng pagpapaupa ng mga barko na maaaring gamitin bilang patrol vessels, frigates, at kahit medical ships. Isinulong ni Tolentino ang panukala, matapos ang pag-alis ng BRP Teresa Magbanua sa Escoda Shoal, na ngayon ay pinalilibutan ng Chinese vessels. Suportado ni Tolentino ang pullout ng coast guard vessel, pero nanawagan din ito sa pamahalaan na pag-aralan ang muling pagde-deploy ng barko sa bahura, para mapanitili ng bansa ang presensya nito sa naturang teritoryo. "Binanggit ko noong Linggo na tama lang na makapagpahinga muna at makapagpagamot ang crew ng BRP Teresa Magbanua, gayundin para mapagawa ang mga nasirang bahagi ng barko. Pero mahalaga ring pag-aralan ang pagpapanatili ng ating presensya sa Escoda Shoal," pagtatapos ni Tolentino.

