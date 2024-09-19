ViaPath Technologies and Tech Startup Promising People Launch High School Diploma Program for Incarcerated Students

New Partnership Leverages Tablets Already in Place to Connect Students to Educational Opportunities That Improve Chances for Successful Reentry

This is a major step in making sure justice-involved individuals can compete for jobs and have the skills they need to be successful.” — Deb Alderson, CEO ViaPath Technologies

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a global technology leader that facilitates successful reintegration for incarcerated individuals, has announced a partnership with Promising People, LLC to bring an online high school diploma program to the facilities it serves. This partnership features the American High School (AHS) program under Promising People’s umbrella of educational technologies. The course, accredited nationally by Cognia and approved by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), meets students where they stopped school and grants them a High School Diploma upon graduation.

High school diplomas are required for many jobs and provide greater credentials than a GED. Having a diploma offers returning citizens an important advantage in their post-incarceration job search efforts. Census Bureau data shows that on average people with high school diplomas earn 33% more than those with GEDs.

“We are helping reduce recidivism by facilitating students to gain the credentials they need in today’s competitive job market,” said Deb Alderson, CEO of ViaPath Technologies. “This is a major step in making sure justice-involved individuals can compete for jobs and have the skills they need to be successful.”

With more than 700,000 tablets in prisons and jails across the US, incarcerated individuals with access to a ViaPath tablet can now access the American High School program and work towards or complete their high school degree requirements. Studies show that the higher the level of education a justice-involved individual earns, the lower their risk of going back to prison or jail. AHS has delivered thousands of diplomas over the past two decades and their flexible learning system works in a format comfortable with today’s learners.

“At Promising People, we are committed to radically reducing recidivism by leveraging scalable technologies that will equip returning workers with the skills they need in the fastest way possible for them” remarked Dr. John Evans, the President of Promising People, LLC. “Our education systems work asynchronously so that students learn at their own pace and in their own place. We are so proud to partner with ViaPath and we want to acknowledge their forward thinking on this.”

ViaPath’s tablets are specifically designed for the needs of correctional facilities. Unique features such as dual headphone jacks and multiple charging options reinforce common fail points to ensure longevity of use for each individual. A variety of proprietary security measures including charging systems, software and network configurations thwart potential threats and keep tablets safe for corrections use.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.