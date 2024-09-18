MPD Seeking Suspect in Southeast Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary in Southeast.
On Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at approximately 3:05 a.m., the suspect forcefully entered an establishment in the 800 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast. The suspect stole property from the establishment then fled the scene.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and this video: https://youtu.be/XT2zVGdGPXE
Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24136350
