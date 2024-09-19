B2i Digital Established as Marketing Partner for the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference - October 9, NYC ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference - A B2i Digital Featured Conference Presenting Companies - Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference ROTH Healthcare Opportunities - A B2i Digital Featured Conference Roth Healthcare Opportunities Conference - A B2i Digital Featured Conference #3

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- B2i Digital , Inc. has been selected as a marketing partner for the 3rd Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference , a key networking event connecting executives from 30+ public companies with institutional investors. The conference is scheduled for October 9, 2024, at the Metropolitan Club in New York, NY.The ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings between company management and investors, focusing on various healthcare subsectors, including Biotechnology, Brain Disorders, Medical Technologies, Oncology Therapeutics, and Pharmaceuticals. The event includes themed industry panels, breakfast and lunch panels featuring industry experts, and a cocktail reception for networking.As the marketing partner, B2i Digital will create comprehensive digital profiles of the participating companies on its platform, b2idigital.com. These profiles will offer investors insights into each company's offerings, strategies, and potential prior to the conference."The healthcare sector remains at the forefront of innovation and investment potential," said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital. "Our partnership with the ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference allows us to highlight these pioneering and innovative companies, providing investors with valuable insights into the future of healthcare."B2i Digital's collaboration with the ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference underscores its commitment to leveraging both advanced digital marketing technologies and in-person events to connect growth companies with sophisticated investors.To attend the conference, participants can submit a registration request at https://b2idigital.com/3rd-annual-roth-healthcare-opportunities-conference Attending Company List As of 9/18/24:Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR)Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR)Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI)BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (BRTX)Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB)CervoMed Inc. (CRVO)Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)Cingulate Inc. (CING)Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)Entero Therapeutics Inc. (ENTO)Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO)Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (GANX)GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX)GT Biopharma, Inc. (GTBP)iRadimed Corp. (IRMD)Journey Medical Corp. (DERM)Longeveron Inc (LGVN)Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE)Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID)Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL)Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB)Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (RVPH)Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS)Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (TLSI)Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA)Please note that this is an invite-only event, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners.Contact B2i Digital to discuss sponsorship opportunities for its Featured Conferences.B2i Digital, Inc. is not an affiliate of ROTH and does not represent ROTH in any capacity. Content posted on B2i Digital's website was provided and approved by respective companies.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. leverages the latest digital marketing technologies and investor conferences to share a company's story with retail investors, institutional investors, and research analysts. B2i Digital creates robust profiles for companies on its platform, b2idigital.com, and launches targeted digital marketing campaigns to support their online and offline investor engagement efforts. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.com.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Officedavid@b2idigital.comAbout ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com Investor Contact:ROTHIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officerimattson-pain@roth.com

