NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Cox appoints and Senate confirms Joel Ferry as new water agent

Gov. Cox appoints and Senate confirms Joel Ferry as new water agent

SB 211 looks to enhance state’s water management

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 18, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox has appointed, and the Senate has confirmed, Joel Ferry as the state’s water agent as outlined in SB 211. Ferry currently serves as executive director of the Department of Natural Resources and will continue in this role while assuming water agent duties.

“Utah is taking a decisive step toward securing our water future,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said. “We need to be smarter stewards of this precious resource. This begins with conservation and improved efficiencies, but we can’t put all our eggs in one basket. As Utah’s water agent, Joel will look for innovative ways to increase our supply.”

SB 211, which was co-sponsored by Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz, during the 2024 General Legislative Session, addresses the urgent need for a cohesive strategy to tackle water scarcity, optimize usage and ensure water sustainability. It also establishes a Water Development Council, which acts in an advisory capacity to the state Legislature and the governor.

“We are committed to solving not only Utah’s water crisis but also the West,” said President Adams. “As stewards of Utah’s natural resources, we are responsible for planning for future generations, just as those who came before us have. That is why we are implementing a long-term collaborative and balanced approach to sustain our excellent quality of life for the next 100-plus years. Joel brings out-of-the-box thinking, creative solutions, collaboration and foresight, which will serve our state well. He understands water is essential to sustaining life and a crucial driver of Utah’s economy and growth.”

“We are benefiting today from water infrastructure investments that happened decades ago by the forward-thinking leaders who came before us,” said Speaker Schultz. “SB 211 continues Utah’s tradition of proactively working to meet our state’s future needs. Joel will play a central role in coordinating statewide water policies, advancing conservation efforts, and fostering collaboration among partners to secure Utah’s water future.”

The passage of SB 211 marks a pivotal moment in Utah’s ongoing efforts to address water scarcity and ensure the sustainability of its resources.

“This is an exciting opportunity to build on the investments, policy changes and actions underway as we work to better manage our water resources,” said Ferry. “I am committed to exploring innovative solutions and collaboratively working with other states to ensure we can meet current and future demands.”

Key provisions of SB 211 include:

Appointment of a Water Agent: Establishes the role of the water agent, who will be responsible for developing comprehensive water management strategies and facilitating communication between different entities involved in water use and regulation.

Establishes the role of the water agent, who will be responsible for developing comprehensive water management strategies and facilitating communication between different entities involved in water use and regulation. Enhanced Water Conservation Programs: Authorizes the development of innovative conservation programs aimed at reducing water waste and promoting efficient usage in both urban and rural settings.

Authorizes the development of innovative conservation programs aimed at reducing water waste and promoting efficient usage in both urban and rural settings. Data-Driven Decision Making: Water agent to utilize advanced data analytics to monitor water usage trends, predict future needs and guide policy adjustments based on empirical evidence.

Water agent to utilize advanced data analytics to monitor water usage trends, predict future needs and guide policy adjustments based on empirical evidence. Public Awareness and Education: Emphasizes the importance of educating the public about water conservation practices and the impact of individual actions on the state’s water resources.

