Treasurer Frerichs Honors Hispanic Leaders And Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
ILLINOIS, September 18 - Illini Basketball Associate Head Coach, CPS Educator, Downstate Artist and Entrepreneur Recognized for Their Achievements
Video of the event will be posted here: https://cms.illinois.gov/agency/media/video/videos.html
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the work of community leaders from throughout the state.
The event was an opportunity to reflect on the great achievements of Hispanics and present awards to eight Latino leaders, including the associate head coach of the University of Illinois men's basketball team, a Chicago Public Schools educator, a leader in organized labor, and an artist/entrepreneur.
"Today, we are formally recognizing the contributions of some of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors," Frerichs said at the event held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St in Chicago. "We thank them for their longtime dedication and celebrate their work in making our communities better places to live, work, and raise families."
Hispanic Heritage Month is a national observance. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson established a Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a month.
This year's theme is "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the future together." The theme encapsulates the spirit of innovation, resilience, and unity that define the Hispanic and Latino experience. It recognizes those who have been trailblazers and game changers paving the way for future generations.
Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:
Outstanding Service in Business
Dr. Magdalena Perez
Founder | Luna Behavioral Health Center
Outstanding Service in Leadership
Daniel Barreiro
Chief Community Services Officer - Ret. | City of Aurora
Outstanding Commitment to Community Service
Antonio Martinez, Jr.
President and CEO | Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation
Outstanding Commitment in Education
Olga Nuñez-Johnson
Golden Apple Awardee | Thomas Waters Elementary School (Chicago Public Schools)
Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official
Honorable Barbara Hernandez
Illinois State Representative, House Assistant Majority Leader | 50th District
Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor
Juan Campos
Vice President at Large, International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Secretary-Treasurer, Teamsters Local 705
Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship
Orlando Antigua
Associate Head Coach | University of Illinois Men's Basketball
Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities
Monica Zanetti
Artist & Owner | Wild Rose
Executive Director | Hispanic American Construction Industry Association
