Treasurer Frerichs Honors Hispanic Leaders And Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

ILLINOIS, September 18 - Illini Basketball Associate Head Coach, CPS Educator, Downstate Artist and Entrepreneur Recognized for Their Achievements

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hosted a celebration to commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, honoring the work of community leaders from throughout the state.





The event was an opportunity to reflect on the great achievements of Hispanics and present awards to eight Latino leaders, including the associate head coach of the University of Illinois men's basketball team, a Chicago Public Schools educator, a leader in organized labor, and an artist/entrepreneur.





"Today, we are formally recognizing the contributions of some of our Hispanic and Latino neighbors," Frerichs said at the event held at the state government building at 555 W. Monroe St in Chicago. "We thank them for their longtime dedication and celebrate their work in making our communities better places to live, work, and raise families."





Hispanic Heritage Month is a national observance. In 1968, President Lyndon Johnson established a Hispanic Heritage Week. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a month.





This year's theme is "Pioneers of Change: Shaping the future together." The theme encapsulates the spirit of innovation, resilience, and unity that define the Hispanic and Latino experience. It recognizes those who have been trailblazers and game changers paving the way for future generations.





Treasurer Frerichs honored the following individuals for their outstanding commitment to their Illinois communities:





Outstanding Service in Business

Dr. Magdalena Perez

Founder | Luna Behavioral Health Center

Outstanding Service in Leadership

Daniel Barreiro

Chief Community Services Officer - Ret. | City of Aurora

Outstanding Commitment to Community Service

Antonio Martinez, Jr.

President and CEO | Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation

Outstanding Commitment in Education

Olga Nuñez-Johnson

Golden Apple Awardee | Thomas Waters Elementary School (Chicago Public Schools)

Outstanding Commitment as an Elected Official

Honorable Barbara Hernandez

Illinois State Representative, House Assistant Majority Leader | 50th District

Outstanding Achievement in Workforce and Labor

Juan Campos

Vice President at Large, International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Secretary-Treasurer, Teamsters Local 705

Outstanding Achievement in Sportsmanship

Orlando Antigua

Associate Head Coach | University of Illinois Men's Basketball

Outstanding Achievement in Arts and Humanities

Monica Zanetti

Artist & Owner | Wild Rose

Executive Director | Hispanic American Construction Industry Association

