Inaugural Big Sky AI Roundtable Brings Industry and Thought Leaders to Bozeman

Event Includes Industry Keynotes, Youth Panels and Donation to Girls Who Code

The financial services sector generally, and wealth management specifically, can no longer sit on the sidelines of the AI revolution” — Michael Partnow

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seasoned financial services industry veteran Michael Partnow in partnership with Digital Wealth News (DWN), a multi-tiered media platform spotlighting news, thought leadership, partner content, wealth management and fintech news, along with its AI&Finance content platform, today announced the inaugural Big Sky | AI Roundtable will be held Oct. 23-24 at the historic Baxter Hotel in Bozeman, Montana.

The invitation only event kicks off with a cocktail party and fireside chat with conference co-host Michael Partnow, and Lori Hardwick, Senior Strategic Advisor of Genstar Capital. Ms. Hardwick also currently serves as the board chair of Vestwell and Docupace and is a board director at Orion, Cetera and Cerity Partners.

The next day during breakfast, co-host Cindy Taylor, Co-Founder and Publisher of DWN/ AI&Finance, will introduce a unique AI visual presentation. Following, Julie O'Brien & Steve Fogle, Co-Founders of Hive Science, a Behavioral Intelligence martech company, will lead a discussion on innovation at the intersection of AI/ML, quantitative social psychology & scalable consumer experiences. This will be followed by a panel of college and high school students discussing their views on emerging technology.

“The financial services sector generally, and wealth management specifically, can no longer sit on the sidelines of the AI revolution,” explained Michael Partnow. “Our goal is to facilitate an open conversation to understand better how technology providers and financial services firms can work together to use today’s technology to develop tomorrow’s solutions.”

The event will conclude with a reception to honor Girls Who Code, including a generous donation from the sponsoring companies and participants.

Keynote Presentations and White Papers

Throughout the conference, experts from presenting sponsors JIFFY.ai, Axos Clearing, Fidelity Labs and GreenLine Consultants will host keynote addresses on specific applications of AI within the financial services sector. Four white papers will be developed from these presentations and will be made available to the attendees and audience of DWN and AI&F shortly after the conference.

“By making these white papers available to the industry, we aim to provide as many firms as possible with the additional information they need to take full advantage of AI-enabled technologies in their practices,” said Cindy Taylor, Founder of DWN and AI&Finance .

Additional sponsor support was provided by Envestnet, Orion, Docupace and TIFIN AG. Michael Partnow and DWN and AI&F anticipate holding a semi-annual AI Roundtable event, with the next event tentatively planned for Spring 2025 on the East Coast. For additional information, please visit https://dwealth.news/.

About Digital Wealth News/AI and Finance

Digital Wealth News/AI&Finance is a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press focused on the ongoing fintech revolution.

Cindy Taylor Co-Founder and Publisher of Digital Wealth News/AI&Finance has a stellar background that includes new media product development, sales management of domestic and international sales teams, brand-building, event management, new media and public relations. She has also consulted with several hedge funds, RIAs and wealthtechs, and is considered one of the country’s foremost authorities on fintech, and financial media & marketing.

Bill Taylor Co-Founder and CEO of Digital Wealth News/AI&Finance has over thirty-five years’ experience in the financial markets, beginning as an original member of the CBOE and subsequently as a member of the CBOT and the CMEe. He was also co-founder, principal and CEO of Cornerstone Ventures, a publicly traded securities/futures and money management firm with offices in Chicago & LaJolla.

In addition to its flagship website, Digital Wealth News/AI&Finance delivers e-newsletters, podcasts, webinars, and social media content while partnering with financial services clients to amplify their insights. For more information, please visit https://dwealth.news/.

About Michael Partnow

Michael Partnow is the Group President of Jiffy.ai., a leading platform provider that natively integrates Robotic Process Automation, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Document Processing, Analytics and Workflow in a new, autonomous concept called HyperApps, which allows an enterprise to build sustainable and scalable automation, reduce technical debt and increase ROI.

Michael is an accomplished, dynamic professional with more than 30 years of experience across all aspects of business operations and a focus on developing people, strategies, and processes that drive long-term achievement in startups, high-growth companies, and complex organizations.

