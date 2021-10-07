Digital Wealth News Marks One-Year Anniversary with Record 48,000 Unique Visitors in September

Digital Wealth News Logo

Leading Fintech and Wealthtech Media Platform Moves Forward with Expansion as Bill Taylor Named Chief Executive Officer, with Cindy Taylor in Publisher Role

The team at Digital Wealth News and I are excited to celebrate our one-year anniversary. Special thanks to Bill Taylor, Dara Albright, Michael Fabing & our partners for reaching this milestone.” — Cindy Taylor

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, October 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wealth News, a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press – with a focus on chronicling and supporting the ongoing fintech revolution – today announced that its flagship website, DWealth.news, garnered 48,000 monthly unique visitors in September, up 20% from August. Digital Wealth News achieved this milestone after just 12 full months of operations, having launched in October 2020.

Cindy Taylor, Digital Wealth News’ Co-Founder and Publisher, said, “The entire team at Digital Wealth News and I are excited to celebrate our one-year anniversary. Special thanks to Bill Taylor, Dara Albright, Michael Fabing, Gerelyn Terzo and our amazing partners and staff for reaching this milestone. It truly takes a village, and we could not have transformed Digital Wealth News into the media destination of choice for the fintech and digital wealth spaces without working as a team. Additionally, our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our wonderful clients. We’re blessed and grateful to be working with these incredible companies.”

Digital Wealth readership has grown steadily under Ms. Taylor’s leadership. According to Cloudflare the media platform registered 7,730 pageviews in 24 hours in September, a new one-day record for the publication as it expands with new webinars, awards programs and a new education platform to reach wealth management, asset management, fintech and other key audiences.

Digital Wealth News also announced that its Co-Founder Bill Taylor has been named Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Taylor has been serving as Chief Investment Officer at Entoro Investments, a Registered Investment Adviser, and he is the author of The Taylor Report, available on Digital Wealth News. He is widely recognized as a thought leader in the wealth management space, and his insights have been published in numerous industry media outlets.

“I am honored to take on this position at a time when fintech and wealthtech are experiencing exponential growth. We launched Digital Wealth News to be an objective source of news and information so that investors, wealth managers and the general reader can make sound, strategic decisions. Judging from our accelerated growth and engagement metrics, it’s clear Digital Wealth News has become an indispensable online destination for our audience of sophisticated professionals.”

In addition to its extensive website assets, Digital Wealth News encompasses weekly newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media channels. The outlet also partners with leading financial services clients who leverage the technological capabilities of Digital Wealth News to amplify their executive thought leadership, content marketing and social media efforts. Clients include Orion Advisor Tech, Practifi, Sarson Funds, TIFIN/Clout and the London Stock Exchange/Refinitiv.

The audience growth and engagement at Digital Wealth News has been driven by a robust multimedia strategy. The platform’s flagship podcast, DWealthMuse, is hosted by financial services thought leader Dara Albright. The podcast has published 32 episodes to date, on topics ranging from decentralized finance and cryptocurrencies to modern liquid alternatives, innovative fintech and wealthtech platforms.

Additionally, Digital Wealth News launched a new webinar-based crypto education series with Sarson Funds in September, drawing investors interested in the accelerating growth of digital assets. The eight-part webinar series runs to Dec. 19, 2021. Advisors who complete the series earn a crypto advisor certification.

Ms. Taylor concluded, “Fintech evolves and is shaping our future. The most important topics today could be obsolete in the coming years as technological transformation and disruption uproot the conventional wisdom of traditional finance. In this brave new world, it is important for business leaders at the intersection of financial services and technology to have the best possible information, insights and intelligence. Digital Wealth News will be here to serve this role for our readers and our client partners for years to come.”

About Digital Wealth News

Digital Wealth News is a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press that is focused on the ongoing fintech revolution.

In addition to its flagship website, Digital Wealth News delivers e-newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media content, while also partnering with financial services clients to amplify their insights. For more information, please visit https://dwealth.news/.