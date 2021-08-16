Digital Wealth News Surpasses 40,000 Unique Visitors In July, Its Tenth Full Month Of Operations

DWN Logo

Leading Fintech and Wealthtech Media Platform to Expand with New Webinars, Awards Programs and Executive Leadership Events

I’d like to thank our editorial and business teams for their hard work and dedication in building Digital Wealth News into the media destination of choice for the fintech and digital wealth spaces.” — Cindy Taylor

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, USA, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wealth News, a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press – with a focus on chronicling and supporting the ongoing fintech revolution – today announced that its flagship website, dwealth.news, surpassed 40,000 monthly unique visitors in July. Digital Wealth News achieved this milestone after just ten full months of operations, having been launched in October 2020.

Cindy Taylor, Digital Wealth News’ Co-Founder and Publisher, said, “As we achieve new levels of readership and engagement, I’d like to thank our editorial and business teams for their hard work and dedication in building Digital Wealth News into the media destination of choice for the fintech and digital wealth spaces. We are incredibly grateful to our ever-expanding base of readers and clients that have enabled us to exceed all expectations in expanding our platform to reach wealth management, asset management, fintech and other key audiences in new and innovative ways.”

Bill Taylor, Co-Founder, said, “There’s no question that fintech and wealthtech are two of the most rapidly growing areas within the financial services industry. But with growth, comes significant complexity. We launched Digital Wealth News to present complex information on the digital wealth sector in an extremely accessible way, so that investors, investment managers and non-technical readers can understand it and apply it to their investment decisions. Based on our accelerated audience growth and engagement metrics, it’s clear that our approach is working.”

In addition to its extensive website assets, Digital Wealth News encompasses weekly newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media channels. The outlet also partners with leading financial services clients who leverage the technological capabilities of Digital Wealth News to amplify their executive thought leadership, content marketing and social media efforts. Clients include Orion Advisor Tech, Practifi, Sarson Funds, TIFIN/Clout and the London Stock Exchange/Refinitiv.

Multimedia-Driven Audience Growth and Engagement

The audience growth and engagement at Digital Wealth News has been driven by a robust multimedia strategy.

The platform’s flagship podcast DWealth Muse, is hosted by financial services thought leader Dara Albright. The podcast has published 24 episodes on topics ranging from decentralized finance and cryptocurrencies, to modern liquid alternatives, innovative fintech and wealthtech platforms.

Additionally, Digital Wealth News will launch a new webinar-based education initiative this September. Later this year, Digital Wealth News is set to introduce an annual wealthtech and fintech awards program, followed by an in-person event in the spring for fintech leaders and senior executives.

Ms. Taylor concluded, “It’s no secret that fintech is not only growing but continuously evolving. What’s top of mind today could be easily displaced in the near future, and sources of transformation and disruption are everywhere. In this environment, it is crucial for business leaders at the intersection of financial services and technology to have the best possible information, insights and intelligence. Digital Wealth News will be here to serve precisely this role for our readers and our client partners for years to come.”

About Digital Wealth News

Digital Wealth News is a multi-tiered media platform combining news, thought leadership, partner content and industry press that is focused on the ongoing fintech revolution.

In addition to its flagship website, Digital Wealth News delivers e-newsletters, podcasts, webinars and social media content, while also partnering with financial services clients to amplify their insights. For more information, please visit https://dwealth.news/.

# # #