Chronic wasting disease Community Chat meetings in Bonners Ferry have concluded

Once all surveillance hunt sample results have been received and tabulated, Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region will announce additional Community Chat meetings to be held at the same time and location. As with previous Community Chat meetings, the intent will be to provide updates, answer questions and hear concerns from the public.

For those who attended one of the recent Community Chat meetings in Bonners Ferry to hear updates, ask questions and voice concerns about CWD in Unit 1, Fish and Game would like to extend a heartfelt thank you.

The meetings were well attended, and Fish and Game is very appreciative of the public’s desire to engage and remain engaged. For those who attended, your concerns were heard and will be taken into consideration as a path forward is discussed with the Fish and Game Commission.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with questions or concerns.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.