InCharge Energy Announces New Leadership Team Additions from ChargePoint, Motional

Rich Mohr, new CCO, InCharge Energy (formerly of ChargePoint) Zeb Dawson, new VP Service Operations, InCharge Energy (formerly of Motional, Uber, Tesla)

InCharge Energy continues to enhance its positioning as the preferred charging solutions provider for electric fleets across North America

These leadership updates enhance InCharge's ability to provide premium support for customers. Reliable charging requires quality hardware - plus hiring and training the best service team.” — Terry O'Day, COO, InCharge Energy

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- InCharge Energy, the leader in providing reliable electric fleet charging and energy solutions, is proud to announce the hiring of Rich Mohr and Zeb Dawson. Mohr, who was most recently Senior Vice President, North America, Fleet Solutions at ChargePoint, and prior to that was Chief Technology Officer at Ryder System, Inc., joined InCharge as its new Chief Commercial Officer. Additionally, Zeb Dawson, who most recently led operations for Motional, and was previously with Uber and Tesla, has joined InCharge Energy as Vice President of Service Operations.Mohr brings more than 25 years of fleet and product experience to InCharge, including as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of New Products, Fleet Management Solutions, for Ryder System, Inc., prior to his time with ChargePoint. Mohr’s responsibilities with InCharge include Reseller and Channel Sales, Sales Management, and Service Operations.Prior to Motional, Dawson was a leader at both Uber and Tesla in Operations and Sales. Both Mohr and Dawson will be based in the company’s Virginia-located Engineering & Fulfillment Center.This strategic expansion of leadership reinforces InCharge Energy’s proven track record of providing reliable charging solutions for commercial electric fleets. InCharge Energy’s end-to-end charging offerings empower fleets to transition to EVs with ease. These purpose-built fleet solutions include reliable and versatile hardware that is regularly tested to assure interoperability with most EVs in operation, InControl™ user-friendly charge management software (CMS) that helps optimize uptime and lower operational costs, financing through Charging as a Service, grants and incentives support, and an in-house team of trained service technicians positioned across the US and Canada.“By adding to our leadership team, InCharge is enhancing our ability to provide InCharge customers with the premium support they expect. As more fleets become partly or fully electrified, there is an increasing emphasis on reliable charging. This requires not just excellent charging hardware, but also high quality, trained service teams - because even the best chargers break with high levels of utilization. InCharge believes hiring and training the best service technicians will always be more reliable than relying on subcontractors,” noted Terry O’Day, COO, InCharge Energy.Access this release online About InCharge EnergyInCharge Energy is simplifying and accelerating the transition to EVs for commercial fleets in North America. The company’s reliable and scalable turnkey charging solutions for EV infrastructure equip North America-based businesses, auto manufacturers and dealerships, school districts, and public agencies with everything they need to seamlessly electrify their fleets and optimize daily operations.Headquartered in the world’s first zero-emissions delivery zone in Santa Monica, Calif., with investment backing from ABB E-Mobility, InCharge Energy has locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Michigan, Virginia, and Quebec, Canada. More information about InCharge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com . Follow InCharge on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.InCharge Energy Media ContactJennifer ReedJennifer.reed@inchargeus.com

