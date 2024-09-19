Virtual Peaker and FranklinWH Announce Strategic Integration to Enhance Grid Flexibility with Battery Energy Storage

Virtual Peaker and FranklinWH Announce Strategic Integration

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading cloud-based grid-edge technology company dedicated to advancing the future of energy and supporting global decarbonization goals, announced today a strategic partnership with FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (FranklinWH), a pioneer in home energy management and battery solutions. This collaboration allows utilities to support household consumption intelligently and decrease peak load on the grid.As the demand for sustainable and resilient energy solutions grows, this integration combines Virtual Peaker’s robust grid-edge distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software with FranklinWH’s Home Power solutions.Key benefits of the integration include:--Enhanced Load Flexibility: Utilities can utilize advanced battery storage capabilities to manage and reduce peak loads more effectively, resulting in significant operational efficiencies and cost savings.--Improved Grid Stability: Integrating battery storage with Virtual Peaker’s technology solution ensures a more resilient and reliable energy grid, benefiting all stakeholders.--Increased Operational Flexibility for Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): Battery storage enhances the dynamic management and balancing of energy flows within VPPs, enabling them to better adapt to changing grid conditions and market opportunities.--Cost Reduction for Consumers: By participating in demand response and Time of Use (TOU) programs, as well as capturing available rebates, consumers who own batteries can lower their overall ownership and energy costs."Virtual Peaker is committed to driving innovation in the energy sector, and our partnership with FranklinWH represents another step forward in achieving our vision," said Colin Lamb, VP of Delivery at Virtual Peaker. “By integrating our DERMS with FranklinWH’s leading battery storage technology, we offer utilities a powerful tool to enhance grid reliability and support their sustainability goals."The integration is currently deployed with two utility customers, and more programs are scheduled for the future."Integrating FranklinWH battery storage technology into PGE’s Smart Battery pilot, with the Virtual Peaker platform, will enhance resilience for our customers, as well as benefit the entire grid as we build Oregon’s clean energy future," said Audrey Burkhardt, Manager of Energy Storage and Resilience at Portland General Electric.“FranklinWH is pleased to partner with Virtual Peaker to deliver value to energy users and the grid. Together, we can leverage our advanced power systems and Virtual Peaker’s dynamic DER management solutions to deliver reliable power and financial incentives to consumers who own batteries while supporting grid modernization," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer at FranklinWH.To learn more, visit https://virtual-peaker.com/partners/device-partners/ and https://www.franklinwh.com/ About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via @VirtualPeaker.About FranklinWHFranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. is the manufacturer of the Franklin Home Power system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy independence at franklinwh.com.

