Virtual Peaker and NeoVolta Announce Partnership for Smarter Energy Storage

Virtual Peaker and NeoVolta Announce Partnership

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading virtual power plant (VPP) software company, and NeoVolta (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company advancing resilient, scalable storage solutions for homes and businesses, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate NeoVolta’s advanced battery energy storage system (BESS) with Virtual Peaker’s VPP software. Virtual Peaker’s AI-powered platform optimizes batteries as distributed energy resources (DERs) to maximize energy savings and improve grid reliability.“We are excited to partner with NeoVolta to provide a solution that allows batteries to be fully utilized, relied upon, and available to stabilize the grid with dependable and precise accuracy,” said Dr. William “Bill” Burke, founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker. “This collaboration empowers utilities and homeowners alike to seamlessly participate in virtual power plants, enhancing energy resilience and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable grid.”The partnership between Virtual Peaker and NeoVolta addresses three critical energy challenges:1. Grid Flexibility & Peak Load Management – Utilities require greater load flexibility to reduce peak demand and address challenges like the duck curve. NeoVolta’s BESS provides valuable peak reduction and valley-filling capabilities.2. Lowering Cost of Ownership for BESS Owners – Homeowners can reduce energy costs by participating in demand response (DR) and time-of-use (TOU) programs while capitalizing on available incentives and rebates.3. Seamless Utility Engagement & Device Management – Utilities need a streamlined method to enroll and manage customers in energy programs. Virtual Peaker’s integration offers an efficient single-workstream solution to optimize grid interactions with NeoVolta batteries.“We’ve always believed that energy storage should do more than just sit on standby. Partnering with Virtual Peaker brings new intelligence and real-time responsiveness to our systems—unlocking more value for both utilities and homeowners,” said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. “Together, we’re making smarter, more flexible energy infrastructure a reality.”About NeoVoltaNeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta’s flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power. For more information visit www.NeoVolta.com About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a leading virtual power plant software company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) components, customer engagement, and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker’s groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X via (@VirtualPeaker).

