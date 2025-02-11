Virtual Peaker Completes Additional Round of Financing, Led by Greensoil Proptech Ventures

Virtual Peaker completes additional round of financing.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading virtual power plant software company with AI-enabled grid-edge technology, announced today the successful completion of an additional round of financing, led by Greensoil PropTech Ventures with participation from Susquehanna Sustainable Investments (SSI), as well as participation from existing investors including Moore Strategic Ventures and Emerson Ventures.This latest funding round positions Virtual Peaker to meet urgent utility needs with its flexible and intelligent virtual power plant software. The company can now accelerate its growth trajectory, expand its market reach, and drive further innovation in grid-edge solutions by helping utilities meet the growing demand for clean, reliable energy while empowering consumers and communities to participate in the energy transition. Virtual Peaker’s device-agnostic platform helps utilities to shape energy loads to reduce system-wide peak energy demand dynamically and orchestrate fleets of smart thermostats, batteries, EVs, and other household energy devices into virtual power plants.“This investment comes at the perfect time,” said Dr. William Burke, CEO and Founder of Virtual Peaker. “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year, these new partnerships and investments will empower us to accelerate our growth and continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in DER management using AI and model predictive control. Together, we are advancing the energy transition and meeting the challenges of a decarbonized future.”“To meet the unprecedented rise in electricity demand, utilities need new tools to deliver carbon-free energy while meeting load growth. Virtual Peaker’s technology encourages deploying smart devices in every home, driving us towards a clean, distributed, intelligent grid. This investment aligns perfectly with our mission to digitize and decarbonize the built environment,” said Gideon Soesman, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Greensoil PropTech Ventures.“The energy sector is undergoing immense change, and we believe Virtual Peaker’s SaaS platform and Topline Demand Control technology are game-changers for utilities looking to modernize their grids and enhance customer engagement. We’re thrilled to support their continued success,” said Ben Conte of Susquehanna Sustainable Investments.To learn more about the Virtual Peaker platform, visit Virtual-Peaker.com.About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a cloud-based virtual power plant software company with AI-enabled grid-edge technology. Through its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates diverse distributed energy resource (DER) management components, from Grid-Edge DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) (@VirtualPeaker).About Greensoil PropTech VenturesGreensoil PropTech Ventures’ mission is to digitize and decarbonize the Built Environment, the biggest asset class on the planet, responsible for up to 40% of global energy-related CO2 emissions. GSPV invests in high-performing PropTech companies that provide products, services and technologies to make real estate more productive, efficient and sustainable. GSPV invests in early to mid-stage venture capital opportunities in North America, Europe and Israel. With approximately $140 million (USD) under management, GSPV is backed by real estate and institutional Limited Partners and has a successful track record of backing, scaling and exiting high-impact PropTech companies. For more information, visit gspv.vc or follow GSPV on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

