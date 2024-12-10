Holy Cross Energy Partners with Virtual Peaker to Expand Distributed Energy Resource Management Programs

Holy Cross Energy Partners with Virtual Peaker

The partnership enables Holy Cross to manage 10MW from controllable behind-the-meter devices, including batteries and aims to increase EV enrollment.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Peaker , a leading cloud-based grid-edge technology company dedicated to advancing and supporting technological advancements in energy, today announced a partnership with Holy Cross Energy (HCE), a not-for-profit rural electric co-op in western Colorado, to expand HCE’s distributed energy resource (DER) management programs. By leveraging Virtual Peaker technology, HCE can control devices like batteries and EV chargers, expanding its DER program and enhancing grid efficiency.“We are thrilled to partner with Virtual Peaker to help us move closer to our goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030,” said Bryan J. Hannegan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Holy Cross Energy. “With Virtual Peaker’s technology, we can now maximize the potential of distributed energy resources, ensuring they can effectively balance our highly renewable power supply, helping us maintain an affordable and reliable electric service for our members.”Virtual Peaker’s Shift Grid-Edge DERMS suite helps HCE manage residential electric demand. It applies machine learning and real-time control to internet-enabled appliances and enables HCE to control devices like batteries and EV chargers to reduce demand while minimizing the impact on the customer and leveraging distributed energy resources (DERs) to reduce cost and peak load.“Our collaboration with Holy Cross Energy highlights the power and flexibility of our grid-edge technology,” said Dr. William Burke, Founder and CEO of Virtual Peaker. “We’re excited to empower Holy Cross Energy operators to utilize optimization-based controls for devices like batteries and EVs to grow their energy management programs.”For more information about Virtual Peaker and its cutting-edge energy management solutions, please visit virtual-peaker.com About Virtual PeakerVirtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy technology company that empowers utilities to build the grid of the future. Through its cutting-edge software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the company seamlessly integrates diverse distributed energy resource (DER) management components, from Grid-Edge DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker's groundbreaking technology, Topline Demand Control, paves the way for the next generation of virtual power plant capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.virtual-peaker.com or connect on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) (@VirtualPeaker).About Holy Cross EnergyFounded in 1939, Holy Cross Energy (HCE) is a not-for-profit rural electric co-op providing safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy and services that improve the quality of life for more than 45,000 members in western Colorado. HCE was built by and belongs to the diverse communities and member-owners we serve. Membership is open to everyone in our service territory, regardless of race, religion, age, disability, language, political perspective, or socioeconomic status. HCE is committed to leading the responsible transition to a clean energy future. Its 100×30 goal is to provide members with 100% clean energy by 2030 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. For more information on HCE, please visit www.holycross.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.