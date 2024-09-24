Human Capital Management Expert Explores Predictive Workforce Planning in New Book

Russell Klosk Releases "Talent Prophecy" With Forbes Books

“Talent Prophecy: Creating Strategic Impact Through Workforce Planning and Talent Strategy” by Russell Klosk is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talent Prophecy: Creating Strategic Impact Through Workforce Planning and Talent Strategy by Russell Klosk is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Klosk’s thought-provoking work is available today on Amazon In Talent Prophecy, workforce planning and talent management authority Russell Klosk provides a timely manual for understanding and implementing predictive workforce modeling. Drawing on decades of experience advising Fortune 500 companies, Klosk offers leading-edge strategies for business leaders to align their workforce with their company’s biggest goals.Klosk argues that the quality of a company’s workforce is the key to its success, especially during technological upheaval. He uses a step-by-step process for leveraging data and advanced analytics to predict workforce needs, identify potential talent gaps, and optimize talent management practices. With real-life examples from companies like Hewlett-Packard and IBM, Klosk illustrates the potential risks and rewards of effective workforce planning.“Talent decisions are what drive success and failure far more so than global supply chains or union versus non-union factories,” Klosk said. “And if leadership can’t come to terms with that dynamic, it can put even very large and successful companies at risk.”Talent Prophecy is a must-read for HR professionals, business executives, and anyone interested in the future of workforce management.About the AuthorFor decades, Russell Klosk has been an industry leader in human capital management, HR analytics, workforce planning, and transformation. He has played a prominent role in internal operations at some of the world's largest and most successful companies, including Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard, and IBM. He is a Managing Director with Deloitte, following nine years as a Managing Director at Accenture. Klosk holds degrees from the University of Southern California and the New York University Stern School of Business. He resides in Fairfax County, Virginia, with his two daughters.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactWhitney Rosenfeld, wrosenfeld@forbesbooks.com

