Maryland State Police Warn Public Of Internet Gmail Scam

September 18, 2024

(PIKESVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are warning residents to be aware of an internet scam involving Gmail accounts that is currently active in Maryland.

Throughout August and September, the Maryland State Police Financial Crimes Unit received reports of several internet-based scams specific to Gmail accounts. The reports indicate that the scammer sends an email to the potential victim’s Gmail account with a photograph of their residence from Google Maps. The scammer then demands that the potential victim send money to them via Bitcoin.

The scammer attempts to blackmail the potential victim into believing that they have engaged in viewing pornography or that the scammer has gained personal information from their computer that can be used against them. In some instances, the scammer will give two options: sending money via Bitcoin or the scammer will release the information they say they have obtained.

The Maryland State Police continue to investigate these internet scams. Residents are urged to be cautious of unsolicited emails sent to their Gmail. Some ways to protect yourself from internet scams:

Be careful with links and websites: Don’t click on links in emails or on websites that you don’t trust. Malicious websites can look similar to legitimate ones. Look for slight variations in spelling or logos.

Don't share personal information: Don't share personal or financial information online unless you're sure the website is secure.

Stop, breathe, and ask: Often scammers rush potential victims and push lots of emotional buttons to get you to stop thinking rationally. Never let strangers force you into fast decisions.

Those who believe they have been the victim of a scam are encouraged to contact their local police department or the closest Maryland State Police barrack. If you believe you have fallen victim to any type of online crime, file a complaint at ic3.gov.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov