Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission Appoints Four New Commissioners

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission (JPEC) has appointed four distinguished, new commissioners, who bring a wealth of experience in law, judiciary, and community leadership.Lisa Watts Baskin has practiced law in Utah since 1988. A BYU Law School graduate, she clerked for Utah Supreme Court’s Associate Chief Justice Richard C. Howe and later served as Associate General Counsel to the Utah Legislature’s Judiciary Committee and Executive Director of the Utah Constitutional Revision Commission.She is the Administrative Law Judge with the Utah Office of Inspector General, formerly the ALJ with Utah Insurance Department, and most recently, a Hearing Officer with DABS. At Smith Hartvigsen PLLC, she is the city attorney to various cities and was recognized in June 2024 as one of 100 Utah Legal Elite in Administration and Government. Baskin was appointed as an attorney commissioner by Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox.Mary T. Noonan, a retired judge, served as a Juvenile Court judge for 16 years in Wasatch, Utah, and Juab counties. After her initial retirement in 2018, she returned as the State Court Administrator, working closely with the Supreme Court, Judicial Council, and Legislature.She began her legal career in 1986, serving in various significant roles, including Director of the Utah Division of Child and Family Services. Noonan was appointed as an attorney commissioner by the Utah Supreme Court.Ally Isom is renowned for her leadership in brand, policy, communication, and public engagement. Currently the Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer for Clyde Companies, Isom has a rich history of civic involvement and executive roles, including a 2022 Republican candidacy for the U.S. Senate and global branding for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her extensive experience in state government and community leadership makes her a valuable addition. Isom was appointed as a citizen commissioner by the Utah Supreme Court.Christian Hansen is a shareholder at the law firm of Hillyard, Anderson & Olsen, P.C., where he specializes in litigation. His practice areas include domestic relations law, general civil litigation, and criminal defense. Hansen enjoys helping individuals navigate complex legal challenges and providing creative solutions to their unique situations."Our new commissioners bring a remarkable depth of knowledge and experience to the Commission," said Bridget Romano, JPEC Chair. "Their diverse backgrounds will greatly enhance our ability to promote public accountability of judges, ensuring that voters continue to make informed decisions about Utah’s judges."Established in 2008 by the Utah State Legislature, JPEC is an independent state commission that evaluates the performance of judges for voters. Utah’s three branches of government appoint JPEC’s 13 commissioners to staggered terms. Commissioners serve as volunteers and come from diverse professions, backgrounds, and geographic regions of Utah.For more information about JPEC and its mission, visit judges.utah.gov # # #Note to Editor: Headshots of each of the new commissioners can be safely downloaded at this link: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/A5kEw2eLDU Media Contact:

