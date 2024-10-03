PatchMaster Expands to South Austin with New Franchise Owners Hamish and Melanie Pellew

This business is about more than just drywall repair. It’s about creating freedom for ourselves, building a financial foundation for our children, and having the chance to work together as a team.” — Melanie & Hamish Pellew, Owners, PatchMaster South Austin

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the nation’s premier drywall repair franchise, is thrilled to announce its latest expansion into South Austin, TX, under the ownership of Hamish and Melanie Pellew. With a combined background in finance and sales, the Pellews are eager to leverage their business acumen to deliver exceptional service and grow a successful enterprise in their community.Hamish and Melanie Pellew bring a wealth of experience in finance and sales, skills that are crucial for building and sustaining a thriving business. Their strong business acumen and commitment to excellence position them perfectly to run a PatchMaster franchise, where they plan to not only meet but exceed customer expectations across multiple territories.“We are very excited by the opportunity to own our own business with PatchMaster,” said Hamish Pellew. “The franchise model offers us the tools and support we need to succeed, and we’re looking forward to helping our neighbors in South Austin with their drywall repair needs. Our goal is to build a service we can be proud of, one that leaves every customer satisfied.”Melanie Pellew, who leads the franchise as a woman-owned and operated business, is equally enthusiastic about the new venture. “For us, this business is about more than just drywall repair. It’s about creating freedom for ourselves, building a financial foundation for our children, and having the chance to work together as a team. We’re passionate about delivering quality service and making a positive impact in our community.”The Pellews were initially contacted by a franchise recruiter, and after learning more about PatchMaster, they recognized the opportunity to pair their expertise with a proven business model. They are particularly excited about the potential to expand their business across multiple territories, offering top-notch service while fostering long-lasting relationships within the South Austin community.Outside of their professional lives, Hamish and Melanie enjoy spending time outdoors, hiking, and exploring nature. As new parents, they value the balance between work and family life that owning a franchise allows. The couple is also passionate about good food—both cooking and eating—and is deeply committed to building a business that supports their dreams and their family’s future.“We are incredibly excited to welcome Hamish and Melanie to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “Their strong financial background and commitment to their community make them ideal franchise owners. We are confident that they will deliver the high standards of service that PatchMaster is known for, and we look forward to watching them grow their business throughout the South Austin community.”PatchMaster South Austin is now open and ready to serve homeowners, renters, and businesses with reliable, high-quality drywall repair services. For more information or to book a service, visit southaustin.patchmaster.com or call (512) 766-9925.PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

