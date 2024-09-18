CANADA, September 18 - From First Nations Health Authority: https://www.fnha.ca/about/news-and-events/news/new-treatment-centre-will-help-more-first-nations-people-across-bc

First Nations in the Interior region will have access to First Nations-led mental health and addictions treatment, with construction underway on the Seven Nations Soaring Eagle Treatment Centre.

“People will come from all over this province to seek a second chance, to get them on the right road, the red road to change their lives,” said Nasukin (Chief) Jason Louie, Yaqan Nukiy (Lower Kootenay Band). “We know that we can’t make anyone come to treatment, but it gives us peace of mind to know that we can offer it. Mary Basil fought for her people and she fought for sobriety and that fighting spirit is what we tried to remember in this project. It is her legacy and the belief in this dream that helped make this project a reality. This was a team effort and we want to thank those people for their support over the years. The change starts today. The healing starts today.”

Construction is expected to be completed by Spring 2026. Once open, the new treatment centre will include 16 substance use treatment beds, in addition to aftercare services, four residences and lodging for family and guests. First Nations people in need of treatment and recovery services will have access to culturally-informed care rooted in Indigenous knowledge, and strength-based wellbeing practice to support them towards a life of wellness.

“Indigenous people continue to be more deeply impacted by the toxic drug crisis, and Indigenous-led solutions are key to providing culturally-appropriate services that can respond to the specific needs of their communities,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “This new wellness centre will support people on their journey to hope and healing, while feeling safe and connected to their culture.”

The new centre will be located on Yaqan Nukiy lands, near Creston. The Ktunaxa Nation Council and Yaqan Nukiy are involved in the building of the centre, in partnership with all Seven Nations in the Interior region (Dãkelh Dené, Ktunaxa, Nlaka’pamux, Secwepemc, St’át’imc, Syilx and Tŝilhqot’in).

“We recognize that providing substance use within a cultural context is critical to providing holistic wellness and recovery and breaking down the barriers that exist within the healthcare system today,” said Greg Shea, First Nations Health Authority VP of Health Infrastructure. “The FNHA is committed to enhancing and improving accessibility of healthcare services for First Nations people and their families. We need to improve access to healthcare services across the province to Communities that have been historically underserved. We are grateful to partner with Yaqan Nukiy and the 7 Nations on this project.”

Funding for the new centre is supported through a Tripartite Funding Partnership between the First Nations Health Council (FNHC) and FNHA, the Province of British Columbia and the Government of Canada to enable communities to build two new and revitalize six existing First Nations-run treatment centres in BC. The first of these centres opened in the Cowichan Valley in January of this year. This province-wide project and funding commitment was first established as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in 2018.

Quotes:

Richard Jock, CEO, First Nations Health Authority –

“Today’s ground-breaking reaffirms our commitment as tripartite partners along with FNHC, the Province of BC and the Government of Canada, to meet the urgent need for culturally safe mental health and wellness services for First Nations in BC. This new facility is a true example of how First Nations are leading design and delivery of wellness and healing centres. This is critical in order to transform these services for rural and remote First Nations communities and to lead positive change and outcomes.”

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“We want people to have access to culturally appropriate care, close to their home community. I’m so pleased the new wellness centre is now under construction, which will soon provide enhanced mental health and addictions services that are Indigenous-led, so First Nations people can get the support they need to heal.”

Quick Facts:

Untreated psychological effects due to the impacts of colonialism have been passed on from generation to generation, resulting in an ongoing cycle of trauma and addiction.

In BC, First Nations people are almost six times more likely to die than non-First Nations people from illicit-drug poisoning.

In July 2018, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the Province, First Nations Health Council and the Government of Canada, and supported by the First Nations Health Authority.

The MOU set out a shared vision that would lead to greater control over mental health and wellness programs by BC First Nations, better integration and coordination with provincial services, the ability to leverage federal and provincial funding and an increased capacity to address the underlying root causes of trauma leading to better health.

The MOU partners provided $20 million each towards the eight First Nation-run treatment centres. The Province provided a further $35 million in 2023 to support completion of the projects.

Learn More:

