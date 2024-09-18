Government of Saskatchewan Introduces Financial Literacy Course

CANADA, September 18 - Released on September 18, 2024

Starting in the 2024-25 school year, all Saskatchewan students entering Grade 10 will complete a new Financial Literacy 10 course as a requirement for graduation. The new Financial Literacy 10 curriculum will help students develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to make responsible financial decisions and contribute to the sustainable long-term economic growth of Saskatchewan.

"Financial literacy will create a lasting effect on our students' financial stability and independence," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "By teaching students the basics of financial literacy and financial responsibility through quality education, we are preparing the best possible outcomes for our students, in both their personal and professional lives."

By ensuring Saskatchewan students have access to financial education, we are creating a highly skilled and highly educated population that will contribute to the success of our province.

The ministry has been collaborating with Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC), the Saskatoon Industry Education Council and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation to provide professional development sessions for Saskatchewan educators to implement the preliminary financial literacy curriculum.

Sask DLC is supporting the roll-out of the new curriculum province-wide by offering professional development opportunities and resources that support teachers and student learning. Sask DLC has created an online hub of free, open-source and teacher-recommended resources that any teacher in the province can access and use. These are available in Sask DLC's Resource Bank.

The Ministry of Education has invited educators to provide feedback on the new Financial Literacy 10 curriculum with the goal of having the final version available by January 2026.

