Upgrades to Fort Qu'Appelle Royal Canadian Legion Branch 35 Showcase Benefits of Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program

CANADA, September 18 - Released on September 18, 2024

Today, Last Mountain Touchwood MLA Travis Keisig, on behalf of Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross, joined representatives from Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans (ANAVETS) and local Legion Branch members to see first-hand the improvements made to the facility that were funded through the Saskatchewan Veterans Service Club Support Program.

Introduced in 2019-20, the program provides grants for repairs and upgrades, special events, operations, programs and activities to engage communities and advance the work of veterans' service organizations across the province.

"Branch 35 is one of many invaluable organizations in Saskatchewan doing important work to take care of our veterans and honour our local histories - while providing community access to essential facilities," Last Mountain Touchwood MLA Travis Keisig said on behalf of Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross. "The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to continue investing $1.5 million annually into the program which has helped strengthen the long-term sustainability of Saskatchewan veterans' service organizations."

In 2024-25, grants up to $30,000 were provided to 81 Legion branches, ANAVETS units, and other registered, non-profit veterans organizations across the province.

The program is delivered collaboratively by the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command, the Saskatchewan ANAVETS and the Government of Saskatchewan.

"Thank you to the Government of Saskatchewan, the Ministry of Parks, Culture and Sport and the Honourable Laura Ross for their leadership in recognizing the value of veterans and the good work of the Royal Canadian Legion," Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command Provincial President Carol Pedersen said. "The financial and moral support helps us to meet and achieve our challenging goals and to carry out our mission of assisting veterans in our communities and in promoting remembrance. The Veterans Service Club Grant allows branches to do necessary updates and improve their facilities."

Since the program's inception, nearly $6 million has been allocated to 393 successful applicants in more than 115 different communities across the province.

"The Saskatchewan ANAVETS are very happy to be a part of the Veterans Service Club Support Program," ANAVETS President Rick Taylor said. "We have benefited immensely. Each of our units have received new furnishings/appliances, upgrades to our buildings which include flooring, roofing, plumbing and heating. Thanks to the Legion for facilitating the program and as well to the Saskatchewan government for funding it. The veterans, their families and friends appreciate what has been accomplished and will enjoy these enhancements for years."

This year, the Fort Qu'Appelle Legion Branch received just over $28,000 to install a sound-absorbing ceiling and locking shutter windows on the building. In previous years, the Branch also received funding to paint their hall, replace their air conditioning and furnace, complete kitchen renovations and update furniture.

"This program has benefited our Branch by assisting us with upgrades and building upkeep that would have been difficult to do without this funding," Fort Qu'Appelle Legion Branch President Shelia Pelletier said. "Thank you to Saskatchewan Command, ANAVETS and the Saskatchewan government for putting together this vital program."

More information about the program, guidelines, applications and eligibility are available through the Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command at 306-525-8739 or admin@sasklegion.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact: