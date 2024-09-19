BUILDEX and Canadian Wood Council Bring Wood-Based Design and Construction to All Professionals of the Built Environment

VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Informa Connect and the Canadian Wood Council announce their collaboration, WoodWorks at BUILDEX, integrating WoodWorks’ technical expertise and wood products industry representation into BUILDEX Vancouver, February 26 – 27, 2025. This initiative builds on a shared commitment to advancing Canada’s built environment and expands BUILDEX’s focus on innovative materials, design, and construction practices.WoodWorks at BUILDEX offers an exceptional opportunity for all professionals of the built environment to immerse themselves in the latest innovations in wood-based design and construction through:-14 hours of accredited educational seminars solely dedicated to wood product construction-Direct access to technical expertise from suppliers, manufacturers, and wood engineering consultants-A new expo pavilion experience dedicated to structural and finishing wood products at the heart of Western Canada’s largest building and construction eventRick Jeffery, President and CEO, Canadian Wood Council, emphasized the importance of this collaboration: "Working with Informa Connect to bring WoodWorks to BUILDEX Vancouver in 2025 allows us to concentrate on one of our core strengths—delivering industry-leading educational content, technical support, and access to leading wood product providers—at Canada’s most progressive design, construction and real estate event.”Sherida Sessa, SVP for North America at Informa Connect, added “British Columbia is recognized as a global leader in wood-based design and construction, and this collaboration solidifies BUILDEX as a key destination for technical expertise, innovation and leadership in the wood products industry.”WoodWorks at BUILDEX amplifies BUILDEX Vancouver’s core offering to Canadian and North America's design and construction leaders: timely market insights, respected technical knowledge, transformative networking, and exposure to the materials and technologies at the forefront of Canada's built environment.BUILDEX Vancouver will take place February 26 – 27, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, attracting over 8,500 developers, architects, engineers, builders, designers, suppliers, and real estate professionals. Register now at www.BUILDEXVancouver.com to secure your place and witness the latest in progressive design and construction trends.Contact:BUILDEX VancouverKacey AndersonMarketing Director, Construction & Building EventsInforma Connect North AmericaT: 646-983-0766Kacey.Anderson@informa.comCanadian Wood CouncilSarah HicksCommunications & Outreach ManagerCanadian Wood CouncilT: 613-747-5544 x 705shicks@cwc.ca###About BUILDEX VancouverBUILDEX Vancouver is Western Canada’s largest exhibition and conference connecting the whole building industry. Attendees come to interact, learn, and discover the newest innovations, industry trends and expert information from a market in constant transformation.About Informa ConnectInforma Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in several other specialist markets, and connect communities online year-round.About the Canadian Wood CouncilThe Canadian Wood Council (CWC) is Canada’s unifying voice for the wood products industry. As a national federation of associations, the CWC’s members represent hundreds of manufacturers across the country. The CWC’s mission is to support its members by accelerating market demand for wood products and championing responsible leadership through excellence in codes, standards, and regulations, and by delivering technical support and knowledge transfer for the construction sector through its market leading WoodWorks program.About the WoodWorks ProgramThe Canadian Wood Council’s WoodWorks Program is dedicated to advancing the use of wood in construction by providing educational opportunities and direct technical support. The program helps architects, engineers, developers, and other industry professionals expand their capacity for wood design and construction, contributing to a more sustainable built environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.