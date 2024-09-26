PatchMaster Expands Presence in Tennessee with New Franchise Opening in Franklin

Veteran Mortgage Lender Brings Real Estate Expertise and Passion for Quality Service to Growing Drywall Repair Franchise

PatchMaster stood out to me as a franchise opportunity because it addresses a critical need in the real estate market—quality drywall repair.” — Steve Cooke, Owner, PatchMaster Franklin

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of its newest location in Franklin, Tennessee, under the ownership of seasoned mortgage lending professional, Steve Cooke. With two decades of experience in the real estate and mortgage lending industries, Cooke is uniquely qualified to deliver top-quality drywall repair services while leveraging his extensive knowledge of property value and customer satisfaction.Steve Cooke’s career in mortgage lending has been marked by a strong emphasis on new construction and a deep understanding of the real estate market. His experience working with homebuyers and property investors has given him a keen awareness of the importance of home maintenance and the significant impact that quality repairs can have on property values. This background, combined with his expertise in new business development and marketing, provides a solid foundation for his new venture with PatchMaster.“I’ve spent my career helping people realize their dreams of homeownership, and now I’m excited to help them maintain and enhance the value of those homes,” said Cooke. “PatchMaster stood out to me as a franchise opportunity because it addresses a critical need in the real estate market—quality drywall repair. The transition from mortgage lending to owning a PatchMaster franchise felt natural, as both industries focus on preserving and increasing property value. I’m looking forward to building a successful business that serves the community and creates jobs for skilled technicians.”Cooke discovered PatchMaster through a franchise consulting company and quickly recognized the demand for professional drywall repair services, particularly in a real estate market where many properties require touch-ups before being listed for sale. His background in financial management, customer relations, and business development will be invaluable as he grows the PatchMaster brand in Franklin.Cooke’s territory includes the southern part of Nashville, encompassing Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Bellevue, and other surrounding cities. As a sole proprietor, he plans to hire skilled drywall technicians to perform repairs and finishing, ensuring that every job meets the high standards that PatchMaster is known for.Outside of his professional life, Cooke is an active member of the Williamson County Chamber of Commerce and enjoys spending time with his family, participating in church activities, golfing, fishing, and working out. He also cherishes quiet evenings watching movies at home. Cooke credits his family for their support in his journey to franchise ownership, noting that even a few accidental dings in their own drywall helped them understand the potential of the business.“Steve’s deep understanding of the real estate market and his commitment to quality service make him an ideal franchise owner,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We’re excited to see how his expertise in financial management and business development will contribute to the success of PatchMaster in Franklin. We’re confident that Steve will provide homeowners with exceptional drywall repair services while growing the brand and making a positive impact in his community.”PatchMaster Franklin is now open and ready to provide homeowners, property investors, and real estate professionals with fast, reliable drywall repair services. For more information or to book a service, visit franklin.patchmaster.com or call (615) 567-3185.PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

