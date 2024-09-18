NEWS RELEASE

Gov. Cox appoints two judges to Fifth District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 19, 2024) – Gov. Spencer Cox has announced the appointments of Ryan Christiansen and Meb Anderson to serve as judges in the Fifth District Court. Both appointments are subject to approval by the Utah Senate. If approved, they will fill vacancies left by the retirements of Judge Eric A. Ludlow and Judge Ann Marie McIff Allen.

“Both Mr. Christiansen and Mr. Anderson are well qualified to serve the Fifth District,” said Gov. Cox. “I am confident Utahns will benefit from their knowledge, experience and legal expertise.”

Ryan Christiansen currently serves as an assistant attorney general with the Child and Family Support Division of the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Christiansen has worked in the division for 16 years, and has served the last 9 years as Southern Section Director. In that role, he advises the Office of Recovery Services on agency policy and proposed legislation, leads criminal nonsupport prosecutions in 13 counties, and assists the office with various other matters in Southern Utah. In addition, Christiansen was a former president of the Southern Utah Bar Association, having served on the board for four years. Christiansen received his bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Manchester University and a J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark Law School.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful to accept Gov. Cox’s nomination to serve as a District Court Judge in the Fifth District. I have spent my entire legal career practicing in courtrooms throughout Southern Utah,” said Christiansen. “I am proud of the public service I have been able to give to the families of this great state as an Assistant Attorney General. If confirmed by the Senate, I look forward to continuing to serve my community in this new role as a District Court Judge. I am committed to maintaining fidelity to the Constitution and the laws as written, serving with integrity, and ensuring that the courtroom remains a place where all are treated with respect and dignity.”

Meb Anderson has been serving as the education division director for the Utah Attorney General’s Office representing Southern Utah University and other education entities since 2019. Prior to his work in the education division, Anderson served in the Litigation Division in the Utah Attorney General’s Office for eight years, where he managed and litigated civil cases in court as lead counsel. He previously worked for Blaisdell, Church, and Johnson, as well as at Stirba & Associates. Anderson received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the University of Oregon School of Law, where he was the articles editor and staff editor of the Oregon Law Review. Anderson expects to receive a Master of Public Administration degree from Southern Utah University this fall.

“I am honored and humbled by the governor’s trust and confidence in selecting me for this nomination. The fair and impartial application of justice in our legal system are goals that I have aimed for throughout my career and strive for in every case,” Anderson said. “If fortunate enough to be confirmed, I commit to serve the people of the state of Utah and the Fifth District Court with attentiveness, integrity, and adherence to the rule of law.”

