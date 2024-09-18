BeanFruit Coffee Unveils Bold New Brand Refresh

FLOWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeanFruit Coffee, an artisan coffee roaster based in the Jackson metro area, has launched a bold brand refresh, unveiling a new logo, updated packaging and an enhanced website. Founded in 2010, BeanFruit Coffee is a local favorite synonymous with quality, sustainability and expertly roasted coffee.

The company’s updated look is anchored by a new logo featuring a tiger inspired by BeanFruit’s evolution. The tiger symbolizes the bold flavors and dedication to excellence that define the company’s mission to deliver “Fiercely Good” coffee.

“Our new branding reflects where we are today as a company,” said Paul Bonds, owner of BeanFruit Coffee. “It’s a celebration of what we’ve built over the years and a nod to the passion and drive that keep us moving forward.”

The brand’s new packaging showcases a clean, modern aesthetic while maintaining BeanFruit’s dedication to sustainability. As the only Fair Trade Certified roaster in Mississippi, the company continues to support coffee farmers with ethical sourcing practices, ensuring that every bag of coffee tells a story of responsible production.

Additionally, BeanFruit’s new website provides an improved shopping experience, offering customers a streamlined way to explore its wide range of single-origin coffees and learn more about the coffee brewing process.

Since its inception, BeanFruit Coffee has focused on educating consumers about what truly makes a great cup of coffee. By roasting each batch to perfection and emphasizing single-origin beans,

BeanFruit allows the unique character of each coffee to shine through, all while prioritizing sustainability and fair practices.

BeanFruit is available to purchase online, locally at it’s roasting facility in Flowood and through various vendors throughout Mississippi and Louisiana. The roaster also offers coffee subscription services and ships to customers nationwide.

“We’ve always aimed to provide coffee that’s not just good, but exceptional, and this refresh is about reaffirming that commitment,” said Bonds.

About BeanFruit Coffee:

BeanFruit Coffee is a coffee roasting company located in the Jackson, Mississippi metro area, dedicated to providing fresh, quality coffee with a focus on single-origin beans. Established in 2010, BeanFruit is the only Black-Owned roaster in Mississippi and is committed to sustainability. To learn more, visit beanfruit.com.

