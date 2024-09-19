PatchMaster Expands to Eastern Montgomery County, PA

Veteran Insurance Executive Brings Leadership and Commitment to Customer Service to the Nation’s Leading Drywall Repair Franchise

After considering numerous franchise opportunities, I was drawn to PatchMaster’s strong reputation and commitment to customer service.” — Jean Mckie-Sutton, Owner, PatchMaster Eastern Montgomery County

CHELTENHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster, the premier drywall repair franchise in North America, announced its latest franchise expansion in Eastern Montgomery County , PA, led by seasoned insurance executive Jean Mckie-Sutton. With over 25 years of experience in the Property and Casualty Insurance Industry, Jean brings a wealth of expertise in start-up growth, sales management, and customer service excellence to her new venture.Jean Mckie-Sutton’s distinguished career in the insurance industry has seen her rise to the position of Assistant Vice President of Field Claims, where she honed her skills in compliance, quality assurance, and team leadership. Throughout her career, she has consistently prioritized customer service, ensuring that client satisfaction remains at the heart of every initiative. After years of navigating the challenges of corporate downsizing and layoffs, Jean made the bold decision to embrace her entrepreneurial spirit and explore new opportunities.“I’ve always believed in the power of providing exceptional service and quality, and PatchMaster embodies these values perfectly,” said Jean Mckie-Sutton, “After considering numerous franchise opportunities, I was drawn to PatchMaster’s strong reputation and commitment to customer service. I’m excited to bring this level of dedication to the communities in Eastern Montgomery County, where I will build a professional team that shares my vision of delivering top-notch service to our customers.”The new territory includes a wide range of communities in Eastern Montgomery County, including Abington, Ambler, Huntingdon Valley, Cheltenham, Horsham, Willow Grove, and many others. As a woman-owned and led business, she is eager to make a meaningful impact in the local area by providing reliable drywall repair services that homeowners can trust.“Jean Mckie-Sutton’s extensive experience in the insurance industry, combined with her unwavering commitment to customer service, makes her an exceptional addition to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. “We are confident that Jean will bring the same level of excellence to her franchise that has marked her entire career. Her leadership and dedication will undoubtedly elevate the standard of drywall repair services in Eastern Montgomery County.”PatchMaster Eastern Montgomery County is now open and ready to provide fast, high-quality drywall repair services to homeowners, property managers, and businesses. For more information or to schedule a service, visit emc.patchmaster.com or call (215) 690-1162.PatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.For more information on PatchMaster, visit patchmaster.com or call 844-PATCHMAN.About PatchMasterHeadquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 150 territories to more than 75 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

