Leaders and Entrepreneurs Jay & Jennifer Jacks Launch PatchMaster Drywall Repair in Montgomery, Auburn & Columbus

Jay & Jennifer Jacks, Franchise Owners, PatchMaster Auburn Montgomery Columbus

A family-operated franchise brings professionalism, precision, and a customer-first mindset to home repair services across Alabama and Georgia.

After years in the biopharmaceutical space, we wanted to build something tangible that improves daily life. PatchMaster offers the stability and support we needed to run a customer-focused business.” — Jay Jacks, PatchMaster Montgomery Auburn and Columbus Franchisee

AUBURN, AL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PatchMaster , the nation’s leading drywall repair and professional paint finishing franchise, announced today the opening of PatchMaster Montgomery Auburn Columbus, owned and operated by Jay and Jennifer Jacks, a seasoned team with deep experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and strong roots in leadership, sales, and customer service.Jay Jacks brings several decades of leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, making the husband and wife team well-equipped to deliver professional, reliable drywall repair services to the region. Jennifer Jacks has nearly a decade of experience as a biopharmaceutical sales professional, known for her strong customer relationships and commitment to service excellence.“After years in the biopharmaceutical space, Jennifer and I wanted to build something tangible that makes a difference in people’s daily lives,” said Jay Jacks. “PatchMaster offered the stability, scalability, and support we were looking for, along with the opportunity to run a business together that puts customer satisfaction first.”PatchMaster Montgomery Auburn Columbus will proudly serve residential and commercial clients throughout Montgomery, Auburn, Opelika, AL, and Columbus, GA, providing expert paint and drywall repair services for holes, dents, cracks, and other wall damage caused by everyday life or maintenance projects.“Jay and Jennifer bring the kind of leadership and customer commitment that makes the PatchMaster brand so successful,” said Paul Ferrara, President and CEO, PatchMaster. “Their experience and dedication to excellence will make their business a trusted partner for homeowners throughout Alabama and Georgia. We’re thrilled to welcome them to the PatchMaster family.”As a family-operated business, PatchMaster Montgomery Auburn and Columbus is built on principles of integrity, responsiveness, and community engagement.To learn more or schedule service, visit www.patchmaster.com or contact jwjacks@patchmaster.com / (334) 610-7350.About PatchMasterPatchMasteris a fast-growing home services brand specializing in high-quality drywall repair and professional painting. Founded in 2016, PatchMaster has expanded across the United States and Canada, now operating in more than 185 territories.Each PatchMaster location is a trusted, locally owned and operated drywall repair and painting company delivering fast, professional, and worry-free service. Trained technicians provide virtually dust-free repairs, seamless finishing, and complete patch and paint solutions that restore damaged walls and ceilings to like-new condition—often in a single visit. From holes, dings, and dents to everyday wear and tear, PatchMaster is known for quick turnaround, consistent quality, and dependable results.Fully insured, every PatchMaster location stands behind its work with a satisfaction guarantee, making wall repair simple, reliable, and stress-free for homeowners and property managers.Learn moreTo explore franchising opportunities, visit: PatchMasterOpportunity.com To find trusted drywall and painting repair professionals, visit: PatchMaster.com

