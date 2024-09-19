Boca Raton Resident Jonathan Beskin Donates $75,000 in Products to JARC Florida Residents

JARC Florida Rocky, Melissa, Danielle and Jonathan Beskin

Contribution Includes Mix of Beauty, Lifestyle and Self-Care Products

I’m passionate about supporting local South Florida and Jewish nonprofits, and I’m proud to partner with JARC Florida and its incredible mission.” — Jonathan Beskin, Founder of SinglesSwag & Paradise Delivered

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Beskin, a Boca Raton philanthropist and founder of SinglesSwag and Paradise Delivered, generously donated 2,500 lifestyle, beauty and self-care products, worth $75,000, to JARC Florida. JARC is a nonprofit organization based in Boca Raton, which provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Volunteers will package the donated items, which will then be presented as gifts to JARC’s residents and clients.“Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a top priority for both SinglesSwag and Paradise Delivered,” said Beskin. “I’m particularly passionate about supporting local South Florida and Jewish nonprofits, and I’m proud to partner with JARC Florida and its incredible mission. I look forward to staying involved with this outstanding organization, giving both time and resources to make a positive impact whenever I can.”Learn more about Jonathan Beskin at https://www.jonathanbeskin.com About JARC FL JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It strives to assist each individual with becoming all he or she is capable of being and encourages this growth in a caring, nurturing environment. It is the mission of JARC, in partnership with the families of its clients, to promote independence, dignity, and self-respect in order to create more fulfilling lives. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org

