Manufacturers Resource Center Receives Spirit of Innovation Award

MRC honored for inspiring future generations with innovative programs, introducing youth to manufacturing careers, and hands-on learning

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 14th, the 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫 (MRC) was proud to receive the 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 at the 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 at their 2024 Gala. MRC was honored for its contributions to workforce development and youth empowerment through the What's So Cool About Manufacturing® Video Contest, the PA Dream Team, the Inside Manufacturing Video Series, and Manufacturing Day.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition and thankful to the generous sponsors, attendees, and the Museum’s dedicated staff, board members, and volunteers for making this evening truly special," says Rich Hobbs, President and CEO of the Manufacturers Resource Center.

The National Museum of Industrial History is in Bethlehem, PA on the SteelStacks campus on the former Bethlehem Steel site. The museum houses over two hundred artifacts from across the world, telling the tale of America’s industrial might and the evolution of industry over time. The museum’s mission is to preserve the past, inspire the future, and fuel dynamic exhibits, educational programs, and youth initiatives.

The museum is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution which seeks to preserve, educate, and display the industrial history of the nation. The main gallery, featuring twenty-one artifacts on loan from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, includes massive machinery and amazing history, such as a 115-ton Corliss steam engine, a 20-foot-tall steam hammer, and what the life of a factory worker was like in the early 1900s.

About Manufacturers Resource Center (MRC)

MRC is a non-profit dedicated to serving manufacturers to enhance their productivity and technological advancements. MRC is a member of the NIST MEP Network of national Centers in all fifty states and Puerto Rico. MRC is also a member of the PA DCED Manufacturing PA Initiative dedicated to serving the needs of small and medium-sized manufacturers throughout Pennsylvania. For more information about MRC, please visit https://www.mrcpa.org.

