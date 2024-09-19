28th Annual "Dunn's Run" Unites Thousands of Runners to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

28th Annual Dunn's Run BGCBC LOGO Runners at the starting line of the Annual "Dunn's Run" in Deerfield Beach, FL

Deerfield Beach plays host to Annual 5K and 5-Mile Walks and Runs to kick-off the running season and benefit thousands of local kids throughout Broward County.

What Jim Dunn did in founding this event and what the Dunn family continues to do for our Clubs is nothing short of amazing. Seeing so many people come together to support our kids is humbling.” — Chris Gentile, Co-CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of runners will converge on South Florida for the 28th Annual Publix Super Market Charities' “ Dunn’s Run ” presented by JM Family Enterprises on Sunday, October 6, 2024—all to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County . Founded by the late business and community leader Jim Dunn of J.R. Dunn Jewelers , “Dunn’s Run” has raised millions of dollars for the charity, which serves thousands of at-risk kids, through its 15 Clubs across Broward County.“Dunn’s Run” has become one of the largest races in the tri-county area, attracting everyone from competitive runners to company teams to families with young children—and serves as the unofficial start of the running season. This year’s event features a 5-mile run, 5k run, 5k walk, or “Kids’ Fun Run” along A1A in Deerfield Beach. In addition to the races, a day of family fun is planned—including face painting, local sports team mascots, vendors, food trucks and more.Jim Dunn’s wife, Ann Marie Dunn, and son, Sean, carry on Jim’s legacy, working to grow the event every year. “My Dad was a man with a mission,” said Sean Dunn. “When he set out to do something he always wanted to make it bigger and better that it ever was before! I know in my heart if my dad was still here today, he would be proud of this Community’s support for ‘Dunn’s Run’ and everything we’ve been able to do for Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.”Information and early registration are available now at www.DunnsRun.com . Event day registration takes place from 6:00am - 6:45am near the starting line at the main parking lot at the intersection of Ocean Way & SE 2nd Street in Deerfield Beach. Plenty of free parking is available.About Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC)Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County is a dynamic, youth development organization dedicated to providing a safe, supportive, and empowering environment for young people in Broward County, Florida. Since 1965, we have been at the forefront of youth development, working to inspire and enable all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Our 15 Broward County Club facilities serve 8,000 youth ages 6-18, weekly, via our after-school programs, personal growth roadmaps and career development initiatives. BGCBC offers a wide range of programs and services designed to meet the academic, social, emotional, and physical needs of our local youth.About J.R. Dunn JewelersJ.R. Dunn Jewelers is a second-generation luxury jeweler that has been family owned and operated since 1969. The flagship store is located in the heart of South Florida, well known for being an Official Rolex Jeweler as well as carrying the top designers in luxury jewelry and timepieces like GUCCI, Roberto Coin, Breitling, Messika, and more. J.R. Dunn is one of the first successful omni-channel retailers in the industry, with a leading e-commerce website serving clients worldwide. J.R. Dunn Jewelers prides itself on providing a superior client experience for each and every person, celebrating life’s most joyous occasions. To learn more, visit us in our showroom or visit: www.jrdunn.com # # #

