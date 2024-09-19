Parsifal Employees Maintain Impressive Tenure

Parsifal is the world’s leading relocation auditing, business process outsource, consulting and procurement technology firm, touching moves in over 120 countries around the globe.

Parsifal Corporation congratulates several employees who recently achieved impressive milestones ranging from 15 all the way up to 35 years of service.

Accuracy, Protection, Fairness - Each Move, Every Time” — Parsifal Corporation

FAIRFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parsifal Corporation congratulates several employees who recently achieved impressive milestones ranging from 15 all the way up to 35 years of service. Mark Olsen, President and CEO shared that, “Long term tenure continues to be the backbone of our company.”Tina S. (Client Implementation Manager) began her employment with Parsifal over 35 years ago. Tina has worked in various capacities at Parsifal including assistant to the President, client relations for contract and policy reviews, and currently the management of new client implementations.Peggy B. (Auditor/Manager) also started with the company over 35 years ago. Peggy has managed audit processes for decades with precision, accuracy and care and is a support for the RMC teams as needed.Linda Z. (Account Manager) has been with Parsifal since 1998, joining the audit team soon after. Linda is a highly knowledgeable auditor for both Corporate and Government accounts, assists with training, is a lead GSA auditor and in recent years, added Account Management to her responsibilities.Brandon B. (Booking & Operations) also came to Parsifal in 1998. Brandon is a trusted and consistent member of the operations team, supporting audits and booking across various accounts.Other notable tenure achievements:• 15+ YEARS - Dennis G. (Systems/Peredur), William H. (Systems/Peredur), Derek T. (IT Specialist)• 10+ YEARS - Maureen D. (Booking), Jim W. (Marketing/Business Development)Parsifal applauds all of our associates with these achievements and for their dedication and many years of hard work, flexibility and tenacity to become exemplary employees and major contributors to the ongoing success at Parsifal Corporation.__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________Parsifal Corporation products and services are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are dedicated to our passion and craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.