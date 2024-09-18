U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Bryan Steil for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Bryan Steil to represent Wisconsin’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Bryan Steil has been a champion for business in Congress, representing his constituents by standing up for small businesses and job creators across Wisconsin’s 1st district," said John Kirchner, Vice President with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Representative Steil in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators and Americans."

“I thank the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for recognizing my work on behalf of America’s workers and farmers. I’ll continue my work to bring down costs and protect good paying jobs,” said Rep. Steil.

