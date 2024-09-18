Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1892

PENNSYLVANIA, September 18 - under Senate Resolution No. 110; and

WHEREAS, The Committee on Intergovernmental Operations,

pursuant to Rule No. 14(d) of the Rules of the Senate of

Pennsylvania for the 207th and 208th Regular Session, is

authorized to issue subpoenas, subpoenas duces tecum and other

necessary process to compel the attendance of witnesses and the

production of any books, letters or other documentary evidence

desired by the Committee in order to carry out its duties; and

WHEREAS, Rule No. 14(d) also empowers the standing committees

of the Senate with the right and authority to inspect and

investigate the books, records, papers, documents, data,

operation and physical plan of any public agency in the

Commonwealth in order to carry out their duties; and

WHEREAS, On July 10, 2024, and in accordance with the

procedure and scope of authority set forth in Rule No. 14(d),

the Committee on Intergovernmental Operations issued a subpoena,

ordering Patrick M. Browne, Secretary of Revenue, to produce, no

later than by Friday, August 16, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.,

documentation of aggregated Neighborhood Improvement Zone

attributable taxes reported to the Department of Revenue for the

period January 1, 2011, through December 31, 2023, on an annual

basis, and by type, including:

(1) Corporate Net Income Tax.

(2) Capital Stock/Foreign Franchise Tax.

(3) Bank Shares Tax.

(4) Gross Premiums Tax.

(5) Sales, Use and Hotel Occupancy Tax.

(6) Employer Withholding Tax.

(7) Gross Receipts Tax.

(8) Unemployment Compensation.

20240SR0334PN1892 - 4 -

