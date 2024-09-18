Senate Resolution 334 Printer's Number 1892
PENNSYLVANIA, September 18
WHEREAS, The Committee on Intergovernmental Operations,
pursuant to Rule No. 14(d) of the Rules of the Senate of
Pennsylvania for the 207th and 208th Regular Session, is
authorized to issue subpoenas, subpoenas duces tecum and other
necessary process to compel the attendance of witnesses and the
production of any books, letters or other documentary evidence
desired by the Committee in order to carry out its duties; and
WHEREAS, Rule No. 14(d) also empowers the standing committees
of the Senate with the right and authority to inspect and
investigate the books, records, papers, documents, data,
operation and physical plan of any public agency in the
Commonwealth in order to carry out their duties; and
WHEREAS, On July 10, 2024, and in accordance with the
procedure and scope of authority set forth in Rule No. 14(d),
the Committee on Intergovernmental Operations issued a subpoena,
ordering Patrick M. Browne, Secretary of Revenue, to produce, no
later than by Friday, August 16, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.,
documentation of aggregated Neighborhood Improvement Zone
attributable taxes reported to the Department of Revenue for the
period January 1, 2011, through December 31, 2023, on an annual
basis, and by type, including:
(1) Corporate Net Income Tax.
(2) Capital Stock/Foreign Franchise Tax.
(3) Bank Shares Tax.
(4) Gross Premiums Tax.
(5) Sales, Use and Hotel Occupancy Tax.
(6) Employer Withholding Tax.
(7) Gross Receipts Tax.
(8) Unemployment Compensation.
