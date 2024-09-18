Media accreditations now open for Warsaw Human Dimension Conference

WARSAW/VALLETTA, 18 September 2024 – Media representatives are invited to register for the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference (WHDC), organized by the OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta with support from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

This 10 day conference will provide a platform for governments, civil society, and international organizations to meet and discuss human rights and democracy in the OSCE area, with an emphasis on the impact of current events and trends on security across the region and beyond.

What:

Over 1,500 representatives of OSCE participating State governments and civil society from across the OSCE region will spend two weeks debating the most pressing human rights challenges

When:

30 September - 11 October 2024

Keynote speeches will be held from 2:00 p.m. on 30 September 2024

Where:

Sofitel Warsaw Victoria, Królewska St. 11, Warsaw

All plenary sessions will be livestreamed here (in English and Russian)

How:

Advance accreditation is mandatory

Please register for your press accreditation here

Press accreditation forms will be accepted until 23:59 CEST on 25 September 2024

Please bring valid press credentials for registration onsite

Registration is also possible via this form and should be sent directly to oscechair2024@gov.mt

More information: